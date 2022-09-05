The Ottumwa City Council is expected to approve a professional services agreement with Design Workshop for the first phase of a larger re-imagining of Greater Ottumwa Park
Though no overall design plan has been unveiled, the first phase would include tennis courts, for which the financing is farthest along. The city has allowed $750,000 for the project to match the Ottumwa Community School District's allocation.
The tennis court project would include 12 courts, with netting, fencing, lighting, stands and support buildings, according to a staff summary by director of community development Zach Simonson.
It is anticipated the final location of the tennis complex will be known after a public meeting Sept. 21, and bidding on the complex could take place as soon as October.
The fee for entering into the agreement with the firm is $196,000.
In other business:
• In the consent agenda, the council is expected to approve Sept. 20 as the date for a public hearing regarding an ordinance change to impose a franchise fee with MidAmerican Energy for gas on customers and businesses within city limits. The council adopted the revenue purpose statement for that franchise fee at its July 19 meeting, but the motion to change the ordinance failed unanimously. Still tabled is the ordinance to amend the electric franchise fee with Alliant Energy.
• The council is expected to approve a filing for voluntary annexation of land on Hutchinson Avenue for a Dollar General store to be built. The resolution before the council sets a consultation meeting for Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. between Wapello County and township officials, since part of the right-of-way on the property belongs to the county. The resolution also sets Nov. 1 for the council to approve the annexation application.
• Final readings are expected to be approved and ordinances adopted for an update to the fire code, zoning for used car lots and the public safety advisory board.
Prior to the council meeting, there will be a board of health meeting to consider the condemnation of structures at 115 S. Adella St., 1019 W. Third St., and 510 N. Court St.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, and can be live-streamed on the city's YouTube page.
