OTTUMWA — Per a recommendation from Wapello County Public Health, the hours for the Test Iowa clinic will be adjusted for the rest of the month because of the holidays, staff availability and state hygienic lab hours.
The adjusted hours are as follows:
• Friday — 2-7:30 p.m.
• Wednesday — noon to 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 19 — noon to 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 20 — noon to 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 23 — noon to 7:30 p.m.
• Nov. 24 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Nov. 27 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Residents who need to be tested for COVID-19 must have a QR code generating through www.testiowa.gov. The codes can be a print copy, or scanned on a smartphone.
Masks are required at the site and will be provided if needed, and residents should not wait in their car to be tested. Since testing has been moved indoors, there is a socially distanced waiting area on site.
The clinic is located beneath The Vine Coffeehouse at the corner of Jefferson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.