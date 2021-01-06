OTTUMWA — The Test Iowa COVID-19 testing clinic at 1207 N. Jefferson St. will be expanding its hours beginning next week.
Starting Monday, the clinic will be open five days a week. On Monday, the clinic will be open from 3-8 p.m., then will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The expanded days and hours next week are part of a 13-week renewal the county approved a couple weeks ago to continue Test Iowa services.
The service is expected to continue through either the end of March or early April. The clinic sees most of its business from Wapello County, but also conducted almost 1,000 tests from surrounding counties as well.
To schedule an appointment, go to the www.testiowa.com website to receive a bar code, and schedule an appointment at www.wapelloready.org.