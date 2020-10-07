OTTUMWA — The Test Iowa indoor COVID-19 clinic will open Oct. 14 under The Vine Coffeehouse at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jefferson Street, in the former location of All Ages Clinic.
The testing clinic, which is a partnership between Wapello County Public Health and the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency, replaces the former tent site, which closed in June. The new clinic will be a walk-in clinic operating Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2-7:30 p.m.
A QR code is required and can be obtained by taking a COVID-19 assessment at www.testiowa.com. The assessments and appointments will be available as early as this weekend.
There is no charge for the clinic, and testing is not based on symptoms. The clinic is made possible by funding from the Wapello County Board of Supervisors and Governor's Office through the CARES Act.
For more information about the county's COVID-19 response, visit www.wapelloready.org.