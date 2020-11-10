OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa community Thanksgiving dinner will go on in 2020 but with some changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The menu for the dinner includes turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert at no charge. The food is provided through the support of many businesses, the Wapello County Foundation and many individuals in the community.
No dine-in service will be offered, but curbside pickup and delivery will be available from the Knights of Columbus meal site, 123 W. Third St. Pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 with no reservations needed. Delivery orders can be made beginning Monday by calling Sylvia at 641-980-4735 or Angie or Koree at 641-226-2313 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; reservations will be taken through Wednesday, Nov. 25. Deliveries can be expected from 10-11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Volunteers are also needed to make the dinner work, with an estimated 1,800 meals to be served. While volunteers have been recruited to prepare the food, volunteers are still needed for delivery. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 9:15 a.m. with meals being boxed and deliveries beginning at 9:45 a.m. Those volunteering for cleanup should arrive by 11:30 a.m.