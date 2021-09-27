OTTUMWA — The Beach Boys will be trading surf for snow as they hit the Bridge View stage Dec. 14 as part of the group’s Holiday Harmonies Tour.
The 2021 holiday tour of the Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will feature a mix of holiday classics from the band’s Christmas album as well as songs from the holiday album “Reason for the Season” by Mike Love, co-founder and lead singer of The Beach Boys.
The band is known for hits such as “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo” and more. They have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards and were recognized at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring, the group has performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
The Ottumwa show is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 .m. Friday and will be available at the BVC Ticket Office or bridgeviewcenter.com. VIP package and ticket information is available at thebeachboys.com and mikelove.com.