OTTUMWA — The Beach Ottumwa outdoor water park will be closing for the season Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
The water park will be closed Aug. 23-27, but open on the weekend of Aug. 28-29. Park admission is $6.
On the final night of the season, the Beach will host the annual Dog Paddle for owners and their dogs to swim together. The Dog Paddle is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on the 29th; dogs are only allowed in the wave pool, and must be accompanied by an adult 18 and older, be current on all vaccinations and on a leash at all times in the park.
Admission to the Dog Paddle is one bag of pet food per dog, and the food is donated to the Heartland Humane Society. Owners are also reminded to bring towels to dry their dog.