OTTUMWA — Planting season is in full effect as a week of beautiful weather saw farmers get to work for 2020, even in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Analysis released by the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) showed cash corn prices have declined by 16 percent on average, with several regions experiencing declines of more than 20 percent, since March 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis projects a $50 per acre revenue decline for the 2019 corn crop.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is being felt across all sectors of our economy,” said Kevin Ross, president of the NCGA. “This analysis clearly illustrates its impact on corn growers and will be beneficial as we work to ensure they have the resources needed to navigate these very difficult times.”
Producers surveyed across the United States intend to plant an estimated 97 million acres of corn in 2020, up 8 percent from last year. If farmers meet that projection, the NCGA analysis would lead to an overall decline in nearly $5 billion dollars across the country in total revenue. Iowa, with a projected 14.1 million acres of corn, could cost farmers statewide a total of $705 million in revenue.
The NCGA commissioned the economic analysis, conducted by Dr. Gary Schnitkey of the University of Illinois, as part of the organization’s efforts to better understand the economic impact of the global pandemic on the corn industry and work to create solutions to help corn farmers and their customers recover from the financial impacts of this crisis.
The analysis was based on cash corn prices as of mid-April and estimated losses would likely increase through the rest of the marketing year. Further analysis is already underway for the 2020 crop year, with losses anticipated to be higher than those in 2019.
“Corn will be one of the most impacted crops as its two largest uses — livestock feed and ethanol — are under pressure. Impacts of reduced livestock demand are just beginning to come to bear in the market, as livestock processing plants are beginning to be disrupted,” wrote Schnitkey.
An average Price Loss Coverage (PLC) Program payment of $17 per base is projected for corn which would fall short of covering 2019 revenue losses, underscoring the need for the assistance provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (H.R. 266) into law, providing additional funding for small business loans, health care providers and COVID-19 testing. The legislation provides an additional $320 billion to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). State corn grower associations urged congressional leaders to provide this additional funding to ensure that agricultural businesses can continue to operate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand for PPP is expected to remain high. Farmers interested in participating are encouraged to contact their lender as soon as possible.
The legislation also makes farms eligible for SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, clarifying that agricultural businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible, and makes a $60 billion available for the program.
The National Corn Growers Association is taking a series of actions to help address the economic fallout of COVID-19, attempting to create solutions to help corn farmers and their customers recover from the financial impacts of this crisis. NCGA will continue to work closely with members of Congress and federal agencies on ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact and help farmers recover.
To learn more about these efforts, visit online at ncga.com/covid-19.