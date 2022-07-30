Sister Irene Munoz didn't mince words about her arrival in Ottumwa in 1999.
"It was a moving event, a challenging event," she said. "There was a real challenge at the beginning."
That challenge has now ended, and many will claim Ottumwa is better for it despite some bumps in the road along the way.
Munoz is retiring as the Pastoral Minister, Multicultural, at St. Mary's Catholic Church after 23 years. It's not only the end of a transformational era for Munoz and her 65 years of service, but also for the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, which will no longer have an Ottumwa branch after 145 years in service.
Mayor Rick Johnson has called Munoz the "Mother Teresa" of Ottumwa, and others have stepped forward with the hopes of designating a portion of Church Street in her name, which is set to come before the city council Tuesday. Other accolades include being recognized by USA Today in 2020 as one of 10 "women of the century" in Iowa.
But those are just the rewards of the hard, but necessary, work of integrating the Ottumwa community into the multicultural city it is.
"I think at the very beginning, maybe I felt very alone in a way doing all this," she said. "Very few people in Ottumwa spoke Spanish."
Opening the church doors
When it came to bringing Hispanics into St. Mary's, it was a baby-steps process. Word of mouth was a huge asset in the early years of Munoz's tenure.
"It was trying to find people who could assist me in setting up a Liturgy of the Word, which is like a small prayer service where you read the scriptures and you give a reflection, and then you give Holy Communion," she said. "And so I started out with maybe two families, and I told them to help me find more families because I didn't know more. So they spread out, brought in a little bit more.
"And then I met people who played guitar and sang, so I had a choir. The community starting growing and growing, so we began to have a mass."
Human rights champion
When she came to Ottumwa after a decade serving in Denver, Colorado, Munoz was a part of the city's first human rights commission. In that role, she helped "integrate" the Hispanic community by being an advocate for locating housing, and providing translator services, especially when it came to court appearances and doctor visits so that the Hispanic population understood the decisions it was making.
"When I came here, I just thought, 'Well, if I'm going to be here, I want them to be able to find housing, understand what their medical situation was, where social security was,'" she said. "We partnered with Wapello County Public Health, and they brought a bus after the service and we took them around to show them where social security was, the emergency room was at the hospital.
"So that was really kind of fascinating in that way, and you really wanted them to be at peace and know all the resources to help them in their life in a new community."
At the same time, many Hispanics weren't fluent in English, so Munoz helped coordinate that effort as well.
"We had an Episcopal priest come knock on the door, and he says, 'Sister Irene, I understand a lot of people you're working with, and we could probably help you too," she recalled. "They said they could teach English classes. The word got out, and they needed help with English. So some of the retired teachers taught English on Sunday afternoons.
"All these people from the community reached out."
From there, one thing led to another. What never left her was the excitement of meeting new people.
"These were all newcomers, and I was so happy to meet them," she said. "A lot of the Hispanic community were of the Catholic denomination, so that was another challenge to try to incorporate them in the setting at St. Mary's."
Munoz had a soft spot for children as well, and "I was also happy to interpret for the schools."
"It was exciting to see all the different children that would come in and apply, and I was hoping in my heart that they would finish high school and maybe go on to higher education," she said. "That was always one of my goals to work toward, and that is happening. It's wonderful."
LULAC and other endeavors
Munoz had always been a part of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) civil rights group, especially in her time in Muscatine in the late 1960s until the early 1980s.
However, LULAC didn't exist in Ottumwa, so Munoz got behind that effort.
"LULAC kind of already knew me when they decided to come to Ottumwa," she said. "I remember the very first meeting, they'd say, 'You're going to be the president.' I'm like, 'Whoa, let's what a minute.' I thought they needed new leadership, younger leadership, so they started with a younger group, and that was wonderful.
"It's a very active group. They were active during the John Deere strike by providing food for some of the people on the picket line. They've demonstrated for so many things, like global warming. It's just really good for the community to see that type of soulful action happening."
Munoz also pointed to the assistance given by Iowa State University Extension, which "provided programs and people who could speak Spanish about organizing and learning about ourselves in a new community," she said.
"That was really wonderful for all the immigrants to listen to that," she said. "It was real basic, but it was wonderful."
The future of human rights
Though Munoz is stepping away, Ottumwa has become more of a cultural hub than anything she encountered in 1999. Several nationalities attend St. Mary's, and an array of diverse businesses have sprung to life.
One of the byproducts of that diversity is the city-council-approved resurrection of the human rights commission for the first time since 2015.
"I think we're all called to help each other because we're all brothers and sisters," she said. "I think the objectives and goals might be a little different, but that's good because it really is to touch the larger community. I think the community is much more open than ever."
"When I was on (the human rights commission), we'd get complaints to investigate, but we always tried to be as diplomatic as possible. We always worked things out in a calmness and with quiet diplomacy. Sometimes we just need dialogue."
However, Munoz said "racism is really hard to eradicate," because "I think the seeds were planted many, many, many years ago."
"I think now we're being more open and accepting of different cultures, especially the children and youth. They're happy to work with young people from different cultures," she said. "Different people and different groups have tried different methods of reaching people, and I think we've reached a lot."
Deciding to retire
Even though Munoz gave her age as "old enough to know better and young enough to learn," the decision to retire came gradually.
"In my heart and my mind, I said, 'I've got to go.' It just feels like this is the time for me," said Munoz, who will go live in Davenport. "Maybe there was a little restlessness, but I will really miss what I'm doing and this community, because I feel part of the community, but just one small part.
"I'm not sure what's next, but I'm open to whatever challenge may come about," she said. "I'm a different Irene since I started at 20 as a young sister. I'm just a simple servant of God, but I worked hard to get what is just and right so people could have a richer, fuller life."
