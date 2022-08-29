The trimmers, shearers and razors went into what looked like either a doctor's bag or a bowling ball bag. It was a little weathered, but Rick McFarland had it for a long time.
And it was the last time he'd be carrying it around.
McFarland wrapped up a 50-year career in the barber industry Friday at Hair's The Place, with Al Dolan, the barber's first client and last client, having the privilege of one more haircut from a longtime friend.
Enough time had set in for the soft-spoken McFarland to not get emotional, and he insisted he was leaving the business in a good place. Leslie Owens, who has been a hair professional for over 30 years, purchased the business and will take over full-time today after working with McFarland and co-worker Brenda Bitner for the last month.
"I never did wake up in the morning not wanting to go to work," McFarland said as he was snipping away at Dolan's head. "Once you get your customer base and everything, you meet a lot of nice people and they kind of keep you coming back."
McFarland started cutting hair in 1972 with Dolan at his side. Dolan was the model for McFarland's examination in front of the Iowa Board of Barbering.
"The thing I was worried about was getting shaved with a straight razor," Dolan chuckled as he reminisced. "Other than that, I wasn't too worried."
McFarland got into the business because the thought of only nine months of school appealed to him. He began his career working for his uncle, L.C. Stufflebeam, above the old Kresge building, took over that business in 1974 and then moved into the present location on West Williams Street in 1979.
The business, then known as "Rick McFarland Barber Stylist," became "Hair's The Place" in 1983.
And while limited schooling to be a barber appealed to McFarland when he was 19, it also gave a leg up on his competitors.
"I was one of the few barbers that cut long hair back in those days," McFarland said, referring to an early 1970s trend of longer hair among men. "That kind of helped me out. It's kind of my bread and butter. If you're 50 or 60, you're probably not going to go to school to change the way you've cut hair your whole life.
"I actually had hair back in those days," McFarland chuckled. "My hair was kind of long, too."
Over the years, McFarland said he cut four generations of hair, but he also acknowledged he couldn't have done it without all his co-workers over the decades, mostly notably Bitner, who has shared the shop with him for the last six years and worked seven days a week to steer the business through the pandemic.
McFarland estimated he currently has about 400 clients, citing index cards he began filing for his successor. He said it took him "about the fourth year when I finally kind of starting being busy every day and I was actually making a living at it."
Business is booming now, McFarland said, but certainly since the pandemic began. He said it took about four or five months to ease the backlog of appointments.
"We've had to turn people away because we don't have enough room," he said. "And both Brenda and I work by appointment, so there were a lot of times, especially right after the pandemic, we were like two to three weeks out all the time. That was something kind of new because usually you can kind of fit people in during the week."
Regardless of whose hair he was cutting, McFarland also wanted his customers to feel like they were getting what they paid for, and not just from a haircut standpoint. After all, it's how his uncle operated during McFarland's early years.
"He was just a very professional guy, and I just kind of watched him for a couple years and how he worked and how he treated people," McFarland said. "I guess I just kind of picked up on that. Seemed to work for me too.
"He taught me a lot about the business side of things, because when you're younger, you don't have a real good clue about some of that stuff."
McFarland had been searching for his successor for a while, so his retirement was certainly not hasty. Plus, the round number of 50 years seemed like a good time for the 69-year-old to call it a career.
"Brenda's been helping me look for the last few years for someone to take over the business, and I'd like to see my customers taken care of," he said. "I'm getting older, and I see a lot of people where things don't always turn out when they get older. So I thought if I'm still healthy, maybe I better get out and enjoy life."
There is plenty McFarland will miss, but mostly it'll be the long-lasting friendships with people like Dolan.
"You kind of get to be friends with your customers, so you're not seeing them on a monthly basis, and that can be kind of a big change," he said. "My friends are usually asking me what's going on, and I now I won't know what's going on.
"I was lucky with Leslie coming in here. She kind of wanting to do the kind of work that I do, so it's a good fit for me that she's taken over," McFarland said. "We're excited that this worked out. There is no sadness at all."
