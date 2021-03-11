OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Schools Board of Education in on the cusp of the annual budget process. But that doesn’t mean work hasn’t been done by the district to prepare.
Earlier this week, in order to give board members an understanding of how the budget comes together, district CFO John Berg gave a presentation on 10 assumptions that are made as they put it together.
• Property tax rate. Berg said one of the goals of the process is to be mindful of the tax rate, and that it’s been a big issue this year with the recent Physical Plant and Equipment Levy vote. He said the district is 29.6 cents of every tax dollar in the community, and with the recent vote, the levy is $14.22 next year, the lowest the rate has been since 2007. “We hope to keep it there, and continue to look for that to be stable into the future,” he said.
• Property tax base. This number is the valuations of all the property in Ottumwa. “We’re assuming that that tax base remains stable, but history indicates sustained growth is unlikely and the long-term trend remains stagnant,” Berg said. “That’s not something we’re happy about, but it’s something we plant for and assume.” He said the district projects a “modest” 1% growth based on historic averages. “We hope for a higher growth than that, but we’d rather be surprised by a positive than surprised by a negative, so that’s where that 1% comes from.”
• State Supplemental Aid. This number affects the growth of the General Fund. It is set each year by the legislature and is the primary resource revenue “the District requires to deliver the educational program,” reads a document shared with the school board. This is the percent of growth funding stream for the General Fund. “Every year, they give us a little bit more money or growth depending on what the state budget looks like,” Berg said. Last month, the Legislature agreed to a 2.4% growth rated for Fiscal Year 2021, and the district will assume a 2% growth each year going forward based on past trends.
• Enrollment. “Iowa school aid is primarily driven by their per-student count,” Berg said, creating the need for annual enrollment projections. This year, the district saw a 21.4 student increase, he said. “We project 0.5% increases each year,” he told the board. “Thankfully, for Ottumwa, that’s been pretty consistent. We always gain a couple new students to the district. Out challenge has been keeping them in our district, and we’ve gotten better at that.”
• Open enrollment. This feeds directly from the previous assumption. “We’ve always had a portion of students open enroll out of the district,” Berg said, saying Ottumwa is a net open enrollment out district, meaning more open enroll out than in. The current school year saw a drop in open enrollment out, which bucked a years-long trend of increases. “So we’ve changed our projections going forward and we assume that that net open enrollment out is going to be flat,” he said. “We are cautiously optimistic that we will do better than that, but I always budget fairly conservatively, so we’re going to stick with keeping it flat until we get a couple more years to see if we’ve got a trend going, and then we’ll adjust accordingly.” He added that any change up or down has a $7,200 effect on the district.
• Cash reserve levy. The document presented to the board that this levy is used to manage General Fund cash reserves “to equal or exceed targets set by the Board of Education while remaining sensitive to any impact upon the property tax rate. Examples of the need for the cash reserve include mandated programs that are under- or unfunded, delinquent property taxes, special education deficits, and initial costs in opening new buildings. “We use the cash reserve levy to fund those until we get the funding, which is typically a year behind,” Berg said. The solvency rations is the primary measure used to monitor the health of the ending fund. This year, that ratio is projected to be 22.4% on June 30, with a solvency ration of 21.1% projected for June 30, 2022. “This is partially because of savings from COVID, partially from the situation we were in where opinions weren’t being filled so we would run an a surplus,” Berg said. “But what that also does is once your solvency gets above 20%, you can’t utilize that cash reserve lending because it says you’ve got sufficient resources; use those first. And that is something that we’re doing and we probably will for a couple years in the future.” He also said it helped the district maintain a stable tax rate and was essential in getting the voter-approved PPEL at a property tax-neutral rate.
• IPERS. Berg said any change in IPERS is significant because the district is who heavy in payroll. While, he said, there haven’t been any changes in IPERS for a couple years now, the Legislature does have the authority to increase rates up to 1% without any additional approval. He said a half a percent can cost the district “a couple hundred thousand dollars” because of the amount of payroll it has. However, there is no increase coming for fiscal year 2022.
• Insurance benefit premiums. “Due to the magnitude of this single cost category, any increase in employee personal insurance payment rates will be significant and will provide additional budgetary challenges,” read the document presented to the board. The district manages self-funded medical and dental plans and assists in negotiating better contract rates, it continues. Plan rates are finalized in the spring each year. “Plan claim expenses are running above expected levels due to large claimants in the plan this year, but these figures can fluctuate significantly month to month.” The document further states that, based on trends, and increase in health plan premiums is likely but continued monitoring is needed to determine the final increase. Berg said that, while it isn’t set yet, here using a 5% rate for next year. “It is running at a much higher claim level than we have in prior years she we are looking at health insurance increase,” he said. Any increase in the plan, he said, would have an effect on the General Fund because it’s a direct benefit to employees. “We would still be looking at making sure that we’re still offering competitive benefits to the staff members and they payments that we provide them.”
• General revenue and expenditures. Berg said that the district looks at a general assumption of a 2% increase in expenses, excluding payroll. Some areas, such as curriculum or cleaning supplies, remain fairly flat while others, such as transportation, can jump more.
• Staff allocations. The district currently has 610 full-time staff. The district will prioritize staffing needs to make the best use of its resources to maintain class sizes under directives from the superintendent and board. Berg said the district will fill positions for fill in some gaps, such as school counselors and ELL positions, and those projections have been put into the budget. The district is also expecting a savings of $321,000 from the early retirement offering earlier in the year. Any additional staff or curriculum needs that come up will be added in, he said.
• Union and nonunion wage and benefits considerations. The district has been at work settling with its five collective bargaining units; tentative agreements have been reached with all five and range from 2.35% for maintenance/custodial to 4.05% for food service. Teachers are at 2.71%; assisted and 2.68% and secretaries 2.8%. The nonbargained employee group has yet to be settled and is projected for 2%.
The budget is set to be presented to the board at the March 22 meeting, where the board will also vote to set a public hearing date on the issue. Tax rates and expenditures estimates will be published in the Courier March 25. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for April 12, pending board approval, which would also be when the board votes on certification. The district would then file the budget with the county and stat no later than April 15.