Editor's note: This is the first of a five-part series on the status of the proposed South Central Regional Airport and the farmland the government wants to build it.
About five miles west of Oskaloosa, just off the Highway 163 corridor, lie hundreds of acres of Iowa farmland that have seen more than a century of Mahaska County history unfold on its fields.
Dotting the gravel roads in the area is one heritage or century farm after another. The families who work the land there have agricultural roots in Mahaska County that run generations deep — and they’d like to continue their heritage as landowners in the county for generations to come.
In 2012, the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors voted to enter the South Central Regional Airport Agency, or SCRAA. A 28E agreement between Oskaloosa, Pella and Mahaska County formed the agency with the goal of constructing a new regional airport in the Leighton area. Since the formation of SCRAA, the cities of Pella and Oskaloosa have jointly purchased 379 acres of farmland near Leighton to build the new airport.
In June 2022, after a long legal battle fought by a new board of supervisors, the Iowa Supreme Court declared the 28E agreement to be illegal because it restricted the free exercise of government by future boards, binding them to a decision made in years past. Supervisors voted to leave the SCRAA shortly after the decision, taking with them the power of eminent domain over the chosen site for the new airport.
After the supreme court decision, the four remaining landowners involved in the fight felt that they had won a hard-fought victory after ten long years. The relief for landowners was short-lived, however. In May 2023, the City of Oskaloosa announced it has plans to execute an 80/20 annexation with the 379 acres of airport land it already owns jointly with Pella, as well as the connecting portion of the Highway 163 corridor.
The city would need to obtain 80% of the land prior to annexation, and could then involuntarily annex the remaining 20% into city limits pending approval from the City Development Board. Once annexed, the city will have the power to execute eminent domain on the land, making the possibility of a new airport viable once more — even without the county’s participation.
As of Aug. 8, 2022, 63% of the land needed for the airport project has been purchased by SCRAA, according to a land acquisition offer submitted to landowner Dave Prine by a SCRAA consultant.
“Here comes the next round, the next chess move, I guess you’d say, by the city,” says Jack Rempe, one of the last four remaining landowners holding out against the airport. The Rempe farm will be heavily affected if the city’s plans come to fruition. The airport’s runway is set to stretch right through the middle of the Rempe family farm.
“Now it’s back to where we were again,” he says, “wondering what exactly a guy should do.”
After years of litigation, charged government meetings and often heated public comments, two opposing narratives have surfaced regarding the use of Mahaska County farmland for a new airport.
City officials say the construction of a new airport in Mahaska County is an essential step in Oskaloosa's economic development.
“The City of Oskaloosa sees the regional airport as a critical dimension of area growth that will benefit and grow the city, while also providing financial benefits for the county,” wrote Oskaloosa City Manager Amal Eltahir in an editorial published in the Herald on June 22.
Eltahir says that in a recent strategic planning session with community stakeholders, “anti-growth attitudes and lack of understanding of the ‘bigger picture’” were identified as threats to the success of the community.
On the other hand, the four remaining landowners are standing by their multi-generation heritage as farmers working to produce quality food products in Mahaska County.
In Iowa, most everything revolves around the production of corn and beans. As the top corn-producing state in the nation, agriculture is a major driving force of Iowa’s economy. Quality farmland is in high demand and short supply. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), sponsored a Conservation Reserve Program reform bill in May of 2022 due to a shortage of available farmland for young producers to grow food.
The farmland needed for the new airport is some of the best and most productive land in Iowa. The state itself is home to some of the most fertile soil in the nation — and in the world, according to the Iowa State Extension Office.
Iowa State University developed a Corn Suitability Rating system, or CSR2, in the 1970s to measure a land plot’s suitability to produce a bushel of corn. Today, the Farm Service Agency uses the scale to analyze the productivity of farmland for government programs like the Conservation Reserve Program. The rating scale runs from 5 to 100, with 100 being the most fertile for growing corn.
AcreValue, which analyzes data about soils, climate, crop rotations, taxes, interest rates and corn prices, reports that the state average CSR2 is 68. The Mahaska County average is 67.
According to the Mahaska County Assessor's Office, the average CSR2 for the farms affected by the new airport is 78.78. The highest-rated plot is 89.44, while the lowest comes in at 64.28.
Charles Brown, a southeast Iowa farm management specialist with the Iowa State Extension Office, says that any land with a CSR2 of 80 or higher is classified as “very good” farmland. He considers the land along the 163 corridor to be “prime farmland” because of the quality of the soil, the lay of the land and the quality of farming throughout the years. Brown says that farmland along the 163 corridor is “some of the better land in Iowa.”
Iowa farmers have an old saying: Farmland is precious — after all, Iowa isn’t making any more of it. Brown says that once a piece of prime farmland is put into urban development, there is no way to reverse the damage and make it farmable again.
“I think anytime you take prime farmland out of farm production, you’re not going to get that back,” he says. “The old saying is we’re not making any more of it, and that’s true. We continue to not only take farmland for industrial use like that, but even the urban sprawl they have around the cities.”
"You go up around Ankeny, Des Moines, Altoona for example, and you can just see the urban sprawl,” he adds. “They’ve taken over that prime farmland. So at some point in time that’s probably going to have to stop. I don't know when that is, but that land is not recoverable. Once it’s put under concrete, that’s always going to be, and you’ve lost that production.”
Brown also argues that changing the shape and layout of a farm could have significant negative impacts on its productivity.
“Not only is it loss of production,” he says, “but when you start dividing those farms up, it affects the way they’re farmed. You may not have the efficiencies of farming that land that you once had, because of possibly the length of the fields and that type of thing. It can also affect drainage, in some cases, when you start cutting off some of the way that the water runs off those fields.
"There’s also that sentimental value that goes along with it. Some of those farms have probably been in the same families for generations, and that’s hard to give up.”
The landowners, it would seem, agree with Brown. Tensions are running high as the City of Oskaloosa pushes for economic development while the remaining landowners — the Rempe, DeRooi, Prine and Van Zomeren families — continue to fight for their land rights.
Other cracks have begun to appear in the plan for the new regional airport.
Matt Hutchinson, chair of the Pella Municipal Airport Committee, reported at an an airport meeting in May that Pella Corporation has submitted a letter to Pella City Administrator Mike Nardini that indicates it no longer supports the proposed South Central Regional Airport. The letter also says Pella Corp. would like the city to redirect its resources to the Pella Municipal Airport.
"While we understand and appreciate the efforts to create a new regional airport capable of meeting the needs of businesses in the area, the circumstances simply do not support continuing in that direction," wrote John Bollman, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Pella Corporation.
Both Pella Corp. and Vermeer Corporation currently utilize the Pella Municipal Airport for business. In an email submitted to the Pella City Council and Mayor Don DeWaard, Hutchinson wrote that over 80% of the activity that would transition to a new regional airport would come from Pella. He argued that continuing with the regional airport would be costly to the City of Pella and would spark more litigation.
Hutchinson also wrote that the Pella airport has been neglected for more than 15 years and won't make it another decade without "significant" city investment. Shane Vande Voort, manager of the Pella Municipal Airport, said at least $1.5 million is currently needed for improvements.
"As Chairman of the Airport Committee my job is to advise the Mayor and Council on airport-related issues, and the recommendation of this committee is for the City of Pella to exit the current 28-E agreement to build a regional airport."
Even with Pella’s support for a new regional airport up in the air, City of Oskaloosa officials continue to move forward with informational meetings and attempts to sway landowners, including offering “overhead avigation easements” to two of them, which would require only their airspace.
The landowners remain unconvinced and say that the change in tactics feels like an attempt to “divide and conquer.”
The June 2022 court decision changed the landscape for the SCRAA forever. Without support from Mahaska County and with rapidly diminishing support from Pella, Oskaloosa is still searching for a way to move ahead with the project — despite protestations from both city and rural community members who do not want a new airport in Mahaska County.
The four families who remain are standing in solidarity with one another. Affected landowner Dave Prine, who has been offered an overhead avigation easement, says that he’s standing firm in his opposition to the airport not only because of his heritage as a farmer in Mahaska County, but also for the generations of farmers that he hopes will come.
“I’m sticking with my neighbors,” he says. “I don’t ever want anybody to say ‘Well, if Prine hadn’t rolled over, there wouldn't have been an airport.’”
Associate editor Emily Hawk contributed to this story.
