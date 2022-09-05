FAIRFIELD — Greg and Jennifer Roberts had one suitcase and two saddlebags strapped to "Ole Ruthie." They thought it would be just one vacation.
It then turned into another, then another.
In the end, the itinerary read about 30,000 miles through 48 states over five years. More strokes of luck than challenges, picturesque places and others that didn't live up to expectations. All of it worth it.
"It's hard to describe really. It's just such a sense of freedom, and the 360-degree views," Jennifer Roberts said of riding the Harley-Davidson named after a mule from the TV show 'Gunsmoke.' "The mountains, the pine scents in the air, just the breathtaking views."
"You're not looking through glass," Greg Roberts said. "I'd describe it as it's like you're an eagle. Everything you see, there's no barriers."
Most of the trips the Roberts' took lasted two to three weeks at a time, and they tried to see one region of the U.S. per year. However, they saw both the northwest and southwest in 2021, a year after the pandemic scuttled their plans.
"We actually did a big Iowa trip that year, went all over to place we've never been," Jennifer said. "We really had a good time doing that."
However, in 2021, the Roberts were also beneficiaries of the pandemic, so to speak. When they traveled to Glacier National Park, the park was only letting a few people in per day, maybe 200, Greg said.
"If you get in before the ranger stations open, you're in, and they won't kick you out," he said. "So they gave kind of like lottery tickets every day because during COVID, they don't let so many people into the national parks at once."
"You had to jump on the computer every day at 8 o'clock to try to get a pass in the there, and that was impossible," Jennifer said. "So the only way to get in there was to get in before the rangers. We left Browning, Montana, at 4:45 a.m., in pitch black."
It wasn't that way for long, as they got in and watched the sunrise come over the park.
Early in their journey, they were fortunate that fate aligned. Greg, ever the planner to the most minute details of a trip, told of a story in northern Colorado when he made the wrong turn, ordered a drink at a bar and ended up with a place to stay for the night.
"It was getting about dark, and we pulled into this little resort area, little cabins and stuff," he said. "It was raining, it was dark. There was this bar, and (the bartender) gave me a whiskey, and started talking to me. He said, 'Well, we've got one cabin left here tonight. Just call her a night and stay here.'"
The Roberts' agreed that Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, was the most picturesque place they went on their journey, which covered most corners of the country.
"Just the most majestic mountains. Just such a beautiful place," Jennifer said.
There were other places, however, that didn't live up to their expectations.
"New Orleans," they said, almost simultaneously.
"Of course, we stayed close to Bourbon Street. We had some friends in Baton Rouge we were staying with for a few days, and they all said to stay way from Bourbon Street because it had changed over the last few years," said Greg, who was disappointed because he had visions of jazz trumpeters and bands along the streets. "It's rough now. I told Jennifer we were going to go and do all this stuff in the daytime, but at 9 p.m., we were going back to be back in the hotel room."
The Roberts' journeys also took them to Las Vegas, which they also didn't like, as well as boarding house in Oklahoma owned by Ree Drummond, also known as the "Pioneer Woman" on the Food Network.
Other stops included Joshua Tree National Park in southern California, the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
Then, there was the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
"I still get choked up about that," Greg said. "That was just unbelievable."
Still, all the trips had to be paid for. Despite Greg retiring from UPS Inc. and Jennifer from the Postal Service, they needed more income to be able to travel. That's where Greg stepped in.
"I've worked three part-time jobs. Our retirement pensions won't cover travel," he chuckled. "So I've tried two work jobs where I make between $15,000 and $20,000 a year. It's 'fun money.'"
The planning also was done months in advance not only because some sites require it, but Greg also is a stickler for detail. Most hotels were booked online, but the Roberts' tried to stick to a budget of about $250 per day.
Either way, they had few difficulties, and Greg believes a higher power was at work in that regard.
"Every day I started with a little prayer just to simply look out for us today," he said. "I also was a UPS driver for 33 years and we had defensive driving every morning with what to watch out for. Jennifer catches a lot of stuff I don't because she's watching behind me, and she's taking a lot of pictures.
"We don't have the headsets or anything, so we had hand signals."
The Roberts admitted their trip of the lower 48 is over, but they have imminent plans to visit Alaska and Hawaii soon, as well as a trip to Greece in the works.
"It's just been a huge blessing to be able to get to see the world. America has so much to see, so many beautiful places that will take your breath away," Jennifer said.
Greg agreed.
"There can't be another country on the face of the planet that has so much variety of beauty and majesty," he said. "We might go back to Colorado on the motorcycle, but there probably won't be another big one like this.
"We're done with that."
