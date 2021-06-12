OTTUMWA — Scott Hallgren checks emails on one computer terminal, then turns to a color-coded calendar program for events on another.
Diminished revenue aside, the executive director of Bridge View Center kept taking calls while concerts and other events faded and kept meeting the needs of businesses. That act possibly saved his own.
Many words came to Hallgren's mind about the last year-plus, one that wreaked havoc on the service and entertainment industry because of a pandemic that has an end in sight, but isn't completely over. However, he seems to have a favorite.
"Survival," he said.
Four days in March
Hallgren figured something was up in March of last year when businesses started closing.
It was in about a four-day span when the Bridge View Center went from hosting events to shutting it down completely.
"The last public event we had was a cornhole tournament that was a fundraiser for the Ottumwa Leadership Academy," he recalled. "The actual last event we had was a meeting March 16, and nothing on the 17th. Foreigner was scheduled to play on the 18th.
"It was all kind of surreal. On Friday the 13th, then-President Trump declared basically a pandemic in the U.S.," he said. "It was on the 17th, the governor held her press conference, and then she shut us down."
The facility was closed until May 31, and reopened with social distancing guidelines and other protocols June 1, but with a largely scaled-back schedule.
Not long after closing, the Bridge View Center reinvented itself. It started a food program with the Ottumwa YMCA, with Chef Bob Newell assisting in meal preparation.
"That just kind of ramped up, like, you know, in the beginning it was hundreds of kids and then it turned into 1,000," Hallgren said. "We were preparing well over 1,000 meals a day, but then the Ottumwa Community School District took it over on May 4, and we started to prep back a little with some events starting in June."
Going into survival mode
Hallgren admitted he wasn't really sure how long operations would be put on hold, but he did everything in his power to at least make sure they would continue in some form.
"At first, you're thinking, 'We'll be back to work in like 30 days, maybe 45 days,'" he said. "So May 1 rolls around, and it's like, 'OK, it'll be another couple months, and it'll all be good by July 1. July gets closer, and maybe it'll be September.
"We kept pushing things off another quarter, that we should be good by January," he said. "And then April 1 of this year the floodgates open. I truly thought it would be a gradual startup, but we just flipped the light switch."
All that waiting and hoping took a toll. By applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, he was able to keep his staff until the end of June. However, once that money ran out, he had to furlough 60% of full-time staff as well as all part-time help.
This went on for nine months. From that time, until April 1, four employees operated the venue and took pay cuts in the process. He's still needing part-time help.
Still, during that time, cars were in the parking lot, even though big-ticket concerts weren't taking place. Hallgren chuckled that the employees had to learn other aspects of working at the venue, and it wasn't always pretty.
"We pulled off a couple concerts with only four people working in the building, and that's hard to do," he said. "At times, especially toward the end, there were probably some short fuses, but it really goes back to that we're a big family here, and families fight.
"I'm only 50 and have probably 15 more years of this," he said. "I hope I never have to run a building this size with four people again."
The numbers
Hallgren said Bridge View Center lost more than 300 events during the worst months of the pandemic. Though he didn't have updated numbers, he did say the venue lost $650,000 in revenue through April 1, and that doesn't take into account revenue lost from concessions as those are tougher to project.
Even now, with the worst of the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, BVC is still operating on a tighter-than-normal budget despite more events coming online.
"Since April our weekends have been slammed and we've been packed, but I can say that back in February, when the governor released all restrictions, our customers and clients weren't ready to do business as normal," Hallgren said. "But from a public perception side, seeing the parking lot full is exactly what we want. From a business standpoint, we're still fully in COVID-19 recovery mode. Probably once a week I sit down with my business manager and look at cash flow."
The facility was also supported by donors during the tougher months.
"We've had campaigns that went into our operational endowment account, and those are some long-term endowment funds," Hallgren said. "But we had a short-term COVID relief fund that basically helped us survive the challenges COVID-19 was presenting, and that's still ongoing.
"Our donors absolutely stepped up, and had some generous people in our community give some money," he said. "When the cash flow is tight, that's what helps, whether it was a $50 bill or a $2,500. We needed it to pay the light bill and to cover our payroll costs."
Returning to 'normal'
Bridge View Center isn't back to its pre-pandemic schedule, but it's getting closer. Many of the annual events and shows will return, Hallgren said, and he's been fortunate that both comedian Ron White and classic-rock band Foreigner have rescheduled their events.
White will now perform in September, and Foreigner will perform June 24, the fourth time it has been rescheduled. Hallgren is grateful to both acts for sticking with the venue. He also said the venue picked up a concert that was scheduled in another state because of the proactivity of BVC in its COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"I think most likely by September we'll get back a little bit to more of our traditional business model," he said. "We've been booking shows in 2022. I think by Jan. 1 of 2022, so much of this will be behind us. Outside of the extra cleaning, which we'll probably always do, we'll pretty much be back to pre-COVID stuff."
Lessons learned
If there is anything that Hallgren believes has helped Bridge View Center overcome a rough fiscal year, it's the people he surrounds himself with on a daily basis, especially those who have been loyal, but also those who see the future as bright.
VenuWorks, with manages BVC, also agreed to a three-year extension with the city of Ottumwa through 2024, with the option of three additional years.
"We're so grateful to our clients for being patient and understanding. Even though we had only four people, they still wanted to book their events here," he said. "I think that's one thing I've seen from a society perspective, that people have been a little bit more understanding.
"I'm so proud of the team we have. We're all survivalists and I appreciate not only what they do, but what our elected officials have done," Hallgren said. "We've fought the good fight together."