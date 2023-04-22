BLOOMFIELD — James Thompson will appear with the Davis County High School choir and others on April 30 at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church.
Thompson, a tenor who last appeared with Centerville native and world-renowned opera singer Simon Estes, will perform in concert with the Davis County High School choir, Diana Upton-Hill (mezzo soprano) and Dennis Wilhoit (tenor). The Sounds of Synergy concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.