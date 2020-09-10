FAIRFIELD — The Well, a non-denominational conglomeration of people from area churches, nonprofits, businesses and foundations, recently purchased the Foursquare Church building in an effort to minister those in need in Jefferson County.
The 22,400 square-foot building, located at 1700 S. Main St., in Fairfield, is an "ideal size and location for the current and future needs of The Well." The Fairfield site is the third for the group, which is based in Pella and has a second site in Knoxville.
The Well plans to use the space to include The Well Thrift Store, as well as a donation processing room and a ministry space. Renovations of the building will take place early this month, with a targeted open date toward the end of the year.
"The Well is led by an excellent leadership team, and it will be an economic driver to our community," said Joshua Laraby, Executive Director for the Fairfield Economic Development Association, in a statement. "Their holistic wrap-around rehabilitation services will play an important role in continuing to build a stable and successful local workforce."
Earlier this year, The Well had been looking closely at the Fairfield community, and there were ensuing conversations with several individuals in various capacities in the community to see how The Well structure could help.
The Well will not be duplicating any local services currently offered, but will focus to coordinate efforts with existing organizations and resources. The Well offers personal finance classes with strategies for managing money, addiction recovery resources and other opportunities for people to move forward in life.
Also, The Well has a program called "A Call to Serve Ministries" to connect people who could use possible assistance in their homes, as well as a work program called "Well Works," where local businesses provide work for clients to learn how to keep a job and fulfill the needs of the businesses.
The Well Thrift Store is a multi-department and donation-based retailer with 100 percent of the income generated through store sales supporting the ministry services of the well.