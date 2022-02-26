OTTUMWA — It didn't take long to get the ball rolling once the Indian Hills Community College bond referendum passed in November.
As the college edges closer to spring, the wheels are really turning.
Last week the college approved the sale of $20 million in bonds to pay for the cost of its upgrades at both the Centerville and Ottumwa campuses. The remaining $8 million is expected to be approved later, but that has not stopped the school from moving forward on its highly anticipated upgrades that passed with 73% of the vote in the last election.
"It's going to very quickly come upon us, and it's exciting," Indian Hills president Matt Thompson said.
Still, the college has made some adjustments to the renderings that were first produced last spring as it embarked on its journey to sell the referendum to the public.
Changes in Centerville
One of the crown jewels of the upgrades is a new Centerville educational building. Two demolitions, one this summer, and then another in mid-2024, will take place on campus as 14 existing buildings will be removed. In the first demolition, eight buildings will be demolished; the buildings have served the campus since the 1970s and are well past their prime.
There have been some minor adjustments along the way with the building, mainly due to the rising costs of materials. The school will save by using pre-cast walls, and it will move the building 30 feet west of where it was originally planned to save on excavation costs.
The college also has eliminated about 35% of the proposed glass that was going to be part of the facility in original renderings.
"We've stayed pretty well to script. There have been a few things from a cost-saving standpoint that we've had to consider," Thompson said. "I'm very budget-conscious, but I'm anticipating we'll need to raise some additional funding just with cost increases.
"What I want something that looks good, something we can be around of, what's practical and what best serves our students," he said.
Thompson expects ground-breaking to begin on the building in September, with an 18- to 20-month window for completion. Science labs will be part of that first demolition, and the college has been in talks about how to proceed.
"We've been talking to the Centerville Community School District about using their science labs during the construction phase," he said. "After construction, we'll then be able to equip the labs, make sure we have classroom furniture and everything's functional.
"The plan would be to have the facility available and open for classes in August 2024. If things go according to schedule, we would receive the building in March or April 2024, and then have that spring and summer to move everything in, have it ready to go."
Thompson also said students and staff will have no trouble adapting while construction is ongoing.
"We have the fortune that our students change every two years, but our staff are the same," he said. "They'll see the change and work through that, which will be a challenge. But the short-term sacrifice is worth the long-term gain. We'll have some classes on-site as well as off-site.
"There's just no way to avoid disruption in Centerville because you have individual buildings that no matter the time of year, you're going to disrupt what's happening there."
Virtual classrooms
Another major part of the project is the installation of virtual classrooms in the 19 high schools through the college's 10-county region. Thompson said that is coming along nicely, with several of his staff visiting the schools to create IHCC branding inside the rooms.
"We wanted to make sure that our students in high school have equitable access to college courses," he said. "We have a team right now working with building administrators to identify classroom space that works best in their school, and we will furnish furniture and technology for students so they can take courses through live virtual learning."
In new renderings for the classrooms, many options are available depending on the room space available. The renderings offer 15 feet by 19 feet, 20x20, 20x25, 20x28 and 36x40, depending on a school's need.
The virtual classrooms are the "low-hanging fruit" in the project, as it will be implemented the easiest and the quickest, with a launch date in August.
"Our communities have entrusted us with the resources that can have an immediate impact, and the virtual classrooms will really provide that impact for families," Thompson said. "Those classes save families dollars by earning college credit, and that was one thing we felt we could very quickly move on."
Thompson believes the classroom installation is ahead of schedule.
"I didn't know if we'd get them down before August," he said. "Ordering furniture right now takes time, but I feel like we're in a really good spot right now."
Ottumwa updates
There is still some uncertainty regarding a timeline for improvements to the Criminal Justice Training Center on the North Campus, as well the upgrades to the Center for Fine Arts and Student Wellness Center. Most of those projects won't begin until likely 2023.
"As for the criminal justice facility, I'd love to have the design work and the bidding process done in the fall of 2022," Thompson said. "I'd love to have them doing that work during the winter, when maybe we have more available contractors looking for an inside job."
The president did say the whole key, however, starts with getting the virtual classrooms up and running and the Centerville buildings "gets off the ground."
Also critical are the downtimes during the school year. Ideally, work would begin on the Center for Fine Arts in the summer, and work on the Student Wellness Center could take place while classes are in session because there is already space.
"I think we will probably begin design work on the two projects on the main campus either in late fall or early 2023, and then have a more solid timeline to kick those off sometime in 2023 or early 2024," he said. "We want to make sure we don't burn out some of our folks that are involved in every meeting. A lot of this is about causing the least disruption as possible here."