FAIRFIELD — The Evelyn Gamrath Summer Children’s Theater Camp at the Sondheim returns this summer. After a two-year hiatus, the popular performing arts camp is back July 18-22.
This year’s camp features the all-star teaching team, Compass Creative Dramatics of Chicago, as it lead students ages 8-14 from audition to performance in just five days. Students will learn to act, sing and dance their way through an original musical retelling of the story of Cinderella with a modern superhero twist.
In “Cinderella Saves the World,” the local superhero league announces it's looking for new members and Cinderella is eager to try out so she can make the world a better place. The only problem is (unlike her lazy stepsisters) she wasn’t born with a superpower. But a group of friendly scientists have a few tricks up their sleeves, and with their assistance (plus the help of some curious kittens and a very mysterious group of elderly folk) Cinderella just might find a way to save the world.
Compass Creative Dramatics partners with school and community organizations to offer quirky, engaging theater programming designed to provide arts enrichment and cultivate personal growth and character. Their kind and enthusiastic teaching teams encourage students to take creative risks and trust without self-judgment, stretching their creativity and bravery "muscles" as they develop social skills like teamwork, respect and empathy through their exploration of theater.
The Evelyn Gamrath Summer Children’s Theater Camp is made possible by a generous gift from the Wayne and Nan Kocourek Foundation. To learn more or to register your student for the camp, visit fairfieldacc.com or call the Box Office at 641-472-ARTS.
