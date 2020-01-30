The weekend is jam-packed with a variety of activities, ranging from a chance to hear from legislators, fundraisers, music and history.
1. Area residents will have the chance to hear from their legislators on Saturday with the 2020 session’s first legislative forum. The forum is at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center. Long sponsored by the Ottumwa League of Women Voters, this year’s events are co-sponsored by the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress. Reps. Holly Brink, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Sens. Mary Gaskill and Ken Rozenboom have been invited to participate. The forum offers each a chance to give their views on the session and for the public to ask questions.
2. A Pretty as a Princess party is being held this weekend to support the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont After Prom Committee. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Eddyville Elementary. “Princesses” of all ages are invited to come in their prettiest dress to get their hair, nails and makeup done. There will also be refreshments, a screening of a princess movie and a photo booth. Iowa State Fair Queen Hannah Koellner is scheduled to attend. Cost to attend is $20 with funds going toward the school’s after prom in April. Registration can be made bay contacting Trisha Rea at 641-680-4274 or ryantrishrea@yahoo.com.
3. A joint effort is bringing the story of women’s rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton to Ottumwa. Laura Keys, a member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters, will present the program at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wapello County Historical Society and Museum Clubhouse as part of the celebration of the centennial of the 19th amendment. Stanton fought for equal rights for women for more than 50 years. This program, presented by the Ottumwa Public Library, the League of Women Voters of Ottumwa and the Wapello County Historical Society and Museum, centers on Stanton’s life in 1866, when the Civil War was over but the Women’s Suffrage battle was just beginning.
4. Audiences can get a preview of Sudden Impact’s 2020 show this Saturday at Sweets and Sounds. The annual fundraiser is at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ottumwa High School. The high school and middle school show choirs and jazz bands will perform beginning at 7 p.m. Desserts will be available beginning at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per student and $7 for adults.
5. The Texas Tenors return to Bridge View Center for a 7:30 p.m. performance Saturday. Member Marcus Collins grew up in Seymour and attended Indian Hills Community College. Collins, Cedar Falls native John Hagen and JC Fisher formed the group in 2009 prior to an “America’s Got Talent” auditions and have since performed more than 1,300 concerts. They’ve also released four studio albums, two PBS specials, DVDs and a children’s book. The Texas Tenors are also the winners of three Emmy Awards. Tickets can be purchased at the Bridge View Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.