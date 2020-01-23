It’s a bustling weekend in Ottumwa, and there’s plenty to do whether your interest is history, agriculture, city politics or fitness. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
1. It’s time for the KIIC Farm Show & Cow Calf Conference. The annual event begins at 3 p.m. Friday in the expo hall of Bridge View Center with presentations and the Iowa Corn Reception running until 7 p.m. The conference continues at 8 a.m. Saturday with presentations in the BVC theater, Congressmand Dave Loebsack speaking on rural broadband and the farm bill, and lunch with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. Afternoon breakout sessions will be held with various agriculture specialists, with the event concluding at 4 p.m. For more information, click on the Ag Show tab at www.kiicradio.com.
2. Keep the learning going after Friday’s early dismissal with the Curious Kids Science Club at 4 p.m. at the Ottumwa Public Library. The library hosts the program the fourth Friday of the month from January to May, making this the first of the year. The program, which allows kids to conduct simple experiments to help them investigate the world around them, is geared toward students in kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, contact Sonja Ferrell at 641-682-7563 or sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.
3. Take the opportunity to have a say in Ottumwa’s search of a city administrator. Two finalists, Joseph Gaa and Phillip Rath, have been announced for the position. After and informal lunch at City Hall and a tour of the city, they will join the council members for a 5 p.m dinner at Bridge View Center at 5 p.m. Following dinner, a public meet-and-greet will be held at 6:30 p.m. with comment cards available for those attending to leave their impressions of the candidates. On Saturday, the council will conduct formal interviews at 8:30 a.m. in council chambers, and that is open to the public. Those interviews will be followed by meetings with department heads and a panel of people from the general public. After those wrap up at about 11:30 a.m., the council will discuss the interviews in closed session.
4. A Sunday presentation celebrates the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment. “The Yellow Rose of Suffrage,” written and performed by Jane Cox, is about the life of Carrie Capman Catt. Catt, an Iowan, served as president of the National American Women Suffrage Association, directing more than two million women in the effort to gain the vote. Cox, who is an Iowa State professor emeritus, has performed the piece in more than 20 states and at prestigious venues including the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian. The performance, presented by the Ottumwa League of Women Voters and Indian Hills Community College, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. John Auditorium. It is free to attend.
5. Take time this weekend to commit to a healthier you in 2020. Registration for the Ottumwa YMCA’s I “Heart” Fitness Challenge is underway and continues through Feb. 7. The program runs Feb. 1-29, and registration includes a challenge T-shirt, a coupon card and weekly giveaways. Turn your workouts into points to win prizes while developing wellness habits. For more information, contact the YMCA at 641-684-6571, stop in at 611 N. Hancock St. or visit www.ottumwaymca.com.