There’s a chance to celebrate the green holiday this weekend as well as a couple of chances to try your hand at trivia. Fill up on food from local organizations, or get ready for the local boys of summer with baseball sign-ups.
1. Head over to Indian Hills Community College Friday night for an evening off trivia, food and free drinks. The trivia night begins at 7 p.m. and includes categories of pop culture, history and IHCC Warrior and Falcon trivia. The winning team will go home with a prize bundles and the Trivia Night Traveling Trophy. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships at the school.
2. Sign-ups for Ottumwa Little League baseball continue this weekend. Officials will be available at Little League fields to sign players up Saturday and March 23. This is the first season all three of the former leagues will play as one following a merger. For more information, visit www.ottumwalittleleague.org or the Ottumwa Little League Baseball Facebook page.
3. Hieland Storm is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day party a few days early. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Ottumwa with the show starting around 7 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available. There will be no cover charge at this event. For more information, contact Hotel Ottumwa at 641-682-8051 or info@hotelottumwa.com.
4. Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library will be hosting at March Madness trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the library’s location in the former Blakesburg Elementary School. Teams of four to six people should come dressed in their favorite fan gear with doors opening at 6 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per person with the winning team taking home a $100 prize. Beverages and refreshments with ballgame and tailgate themes will be provided with special gift card prizes for the best team name and best-dressed team. Questions will be from general knowledge, sports, history, television, music, movies, science and math. Special categories will look at the them from a local, state and national point of view. For more information, call or text 641-777-0048.
5. Get your fill of food in Ottumwa’s surrounding communities. The Packwood Lions are serving breakfast featuring sausage gravy and biscuits from 7-9 a.m. at the Packwood Community Building. Proceeds will benefit Packwood first responders. Later that day, Batavia United Methodist Church will be hosting at chicken and biscuit supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a freewill offering collected. Choose your favorite or hit up both.