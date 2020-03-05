This weekend brings plenty of options for families looking to get out and about. There’s the annual Family Fest, a musical cabaret and a birthday party for one of the most famous children’s authors. Here’s a peek at what’s going on:
1. Ottumwa Community Players will be bringing a light-hearted review of various musicals to the Temple of Creative Arts Friday night. The one-night-only Musical Comedy Cabaret is comprised entirely of local talent. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. The ToCA is located in the former B’nai Jacob Synagogue at 529 E. Main St.
2. Residents will once again have the opportunity to share concerns with area legislators this weekend. The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa, Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress are hosting a legislative forum from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center. Reps. Holly Brink and Mary Gaskill and Sens. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ken Rozenboom have been invited to participate. Each will be able to offer a two-minute opening and closing statement and have 90 seconds to respond to questions. Those with questions are asked to arrive early and write down their questions. Each person will be offered a number, and during the forum matching numbers will randomly be selected. The person with the matching number will then ask their question. The forum is free to attend, and light refreshments will be available. For more information, contact Mary Stewart, LWV president, at mary.stewart.court@gmail.com or Michael Miller, LWV vice president, at miller32@protonmail.com.
3. It will be a full day of family fun at Bridge View Center Saturday. The fourth annual Family Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibit areas to showcase regional businesses, nonprofits, service organizations and others as well as hands-on exhibits. Safety City will be set up, complete with a firetruck, police cars and ambulance services. Police officers, firemen and rescue staff will also be on hand to describe their world and answer questions. Family Fest also includes inflatables, bounce houses, games and more in the fun zone. There will also be entertainment on the stage and activities and demonstrations provided by South Central Iowa STEM Council, Indian Hills Community College and Ottumwa Community School District. Wapello County Conservation will also provide outdoor experiences, including wild animal presentations.
Family Fest will also include the launch of the ONE Ottumwa Campaign, which is a joint effort between the city of Ottumwa, Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, the school district and Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress. It celebrates diverse cultures and thinking while sharing the same goal: for Ottumwa and its residents to thrive.
Those interested in being an exhibitor at Family Fest can contact Rich Thompson at BVC at 641-684-7000 or rich@bridgeviewcenter.com. For more information on the event, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com or call 641-684-7000.
4. The Wapello County Extension is hosting a birthday party for Dr. Seuss this weekend. Crafts and kids’ activities will run from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the extension building, 13011 120th Ave. For more information, call 641-682-5491.
5. Celebrate the 1920s while supporting Seton Catholic School Saturday Night. The school’s annual dinner and basket auction will be held at Hotel Ottumwa. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The live basket auction gets under way at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased from Seton students or from the school office. For more information, call 641-682-8826.