The final weekend of 2019 is upon us. While many groups carve out time this season for a break, there are still plenty of things happening for those who want a chance to get out of the house.
1. Start the weekend a little early with the little ones with the Dizzy the Clown Winter Break Show. The free performance is aimed at younger children and takes place at the Ottumwa Public Library. The show starts at 10:30 a.m. Friday and promises to give the young and young-at-heart a break from any cabin fever that may be setting in.
2. Friday night is also the final night of Holiday Nights ’N Lights for 2019. Come see the show one last time as drivers wind through scores of lighted holiday displays, many of which are animated. The display opens at 6 p.m. and is open until 9:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the gate; a discounted rate is available with advanced purchase at Elliott Oil locations in the area. For more information, contact the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce at 641-682-3465.
3. Not quite ready for Christmas to end? Check out Van Buren County for Christmas in the Villages. The holiday theme continues right through the end of the year. The villages retain the charm of small-town Iowa amid beautiful surroundings, and offer lots of unique options for shopping if you’re still looking for gifts (we won’t tell anyone). The final event is just after the weekend, at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with a community sing at the Roberts Memorial Building in Keosauqua. For more information check out villagesofvanburen.com.
4. Spend Saturday being crafty with the Ottumwa Public Library’s Saturday Crafternoon from noon to 5 p.m. The event is open to all children, and they can be dropped off for an afternoon of self-directed crafts.
5. Want to stretch the weekend out just a little bit? Check out the Winter Day Out at 1 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Ridge. The event starts with some outdoor activities, so dress for the weather. Participants will then return to the nature center for hot cocoa, popcorn and a family-friendly movie. There’s no registration needed. The event is free, and you can bring a comfortable chair, blanket or cushion to sit on if you would like.