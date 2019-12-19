Things start to slow down a little bit this weekend as celebrations become more private and family-oriented, but there’s still plenty going on to get out and enjoy.
1. This is the last weekend to enjoy time on the ice skating rink at Holiday Nights ’N Lights in Ottumwa Park. Hours for the rink, which is free with paid admission to the lights display, are 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours for the lights are 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the display itself continues through Dec. 27. In addition, those wanting a last-minute visit with Santa can do so Friday through Sunday while visiting the lights. Tickets may be purchased at the gate; a discounted rate is available with advanced purchase at Elliott Oil locations in the area. For more information, contact the Ottumwa Area Chamber of Commerce at 641-682-3465.
2. Several downtown businesses are teaming up for a Last-Minute Shoppers Sale Friday and Saturday. Head over to the 300 block of East Main Street to check out the year-end sales at several shops, finish off your Christmas shopping list and check out progress on the StreetScape project.
3. Those wanting a last-minute visit with Santa have some opportunities to do she over the next couple of days. Ottumwa Regional Health Center’s admitting team is hosting Christmas in the Lobby from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. The event includes pictures with Santa, ornaments for personalization, cooking decorating, a cake walk and refreshments. Market on Main will be offering pictures with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for $10 per picture.
4. Enjoy brunch with Mr. Grinch at noon Sunday at Life Church, 1957 Albia Road. A freewill donation will be collected, and pictures are welcome.
5. Extend your weekend by attending A Magical Cirque Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bridge View Center. The touring show, now in its second year, mixes the art of cirque with live holiday music and spirit. The show geared toward all ages and is a great way to kick off the week of Christmas. For more information or tickets, contact Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.