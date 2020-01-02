It’s the first weekend of the new year, and there are several ways to spend it, ranging from winter survival to events at Bridge View Center. Take a look:
1. Jefferson County Conservation is hosting a Sub-Zero Survival event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The event includes survival shelter building and winter exploration. The program is limited to 12 participants, and spots can be reserved by emailing Brittney at Naturalist@JeffersonCountyConservation.com; she will send a registration and release form, which must be completed and turned in along with a $15 registration fee. For more information, visit the Sub-Zero Survival event page on Facebook.
2. The Elks Annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is set for Saturday. Registration runs from 10-10:45 a.m. at Evans Middle School with shooting starting at 11 a.m. The even is expected to run about 90 minutes and is separated by age divisions and gender. The contest is open to those ages 8-13 on April 1, 2020. Contestants will each shoot 25 free throws for a total score with the top shooters in each age division advancing to the next level, feeding up to the national competition later in the year.
3. Saturday offers a chance to view WWE Hall of Fame Jerry “The King” Lawler and a host of wrestling legends in person when Bridge City Slam II comes to town. Fan Fest, a meet and greet with the wrestlers, runs from 5-7 p.m. at Bridge View Center with the action of Central Empire Wrestling kicking off at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com or contact Rich Thompson at 641-684-7000 or rich@bridgeviewcenter.com.
4. A fundraiser is being held Saturday in Lockridge for the Sammons family. The woke up the night of Dec. 15 to a fire in their horse barn, which led to the loss of seven horses, three goats, and a bevy of equipment. The Double C Training & Performance Horses fire benefit kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday in the school at 102 S. Broadway, Lockridge. There will be a freewill donation supper, live and silent auction as well as card games. Organizers are asking that those attending RSVP on the event’s Facebook page to plan for food and drinks.
5. Immerse yourself in the wedding planning experience at Sunday’s 2020 Southern Iowa Bridal Showcase. The even runs from 1-4 p.m. Sunday and offers the chance to shop and compare caterers, photographers, DJs, florists and more in person. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com or contact Rich Thompson at 641-684-7000 or rich@bridgeviewcenter.com.