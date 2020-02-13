There’s more than romance in the air this weekend as events pack the calendar in southeast Iowa.
1. Take time to reflect on 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with the Wapello County Historical Museum. The opening of a special exhibit, “A Celebration of Women: 100 Years of the 19th Amendment,” is set for Friday. The exhibit highlights the diversity of Wapello County women and their struggles, achievements and dedication to social and personal betterment. It pays tribute to women who answered the call to action, broke down barriers and served as role models. Regular hours for the museum, located at 210 W. Main St., are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, contact Dr. Rick Woten, museum director, at 641-682-8676.
2. Celebrate the birthday of “American Gothic” painter Grant Wood at a birthday soup smorgasbord from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the KD Center, Eldon. The celebration of the artist’s 129th birthday includes homemade soups, sides, desserts and door prizes, with drawings beginning at noon. Lunch is available for a freewill donation with all proceeds supporting the American Gothic House Center. For more information, contact the American Gothic House and Center at 641-652-3352.
3. Journey back to the era of hair bands with Arch Allies. The show features the music of Def Leppard, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi, Journey and Boston. Arch Allies is a tribute band centered around making classic rock sing-alongs with dynamic vocals, guitars, keyboard and powerful drums. The band has been recognized as the National Touring Tribute Show in North America. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center. For more information, contact Rich Thompson at 641-684-7000 or rich@bridgeviewcenter.com.
4. Brave the cold for the 28th Ottumwa Disc Golf Ice Bowl, and fundraiser for the Food Bank of Iowa. Registration runs from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Sunday at Wildwood Park, or preregister at DiscGolfScene.com. The event features two rounds of 18 holes with winter rules. Registration fees vary by status and include a $2 ace fund, a disc and T-shirt. There will also be a $5 50/50 hole.
5. Wilson Elementary School PTA is hosting a fundraiser for the Kennedy King Scholarship. Principal Jeff Hendred, a member of the scholarship’s committee, said the fundraiser is also about helping students become aware of the scholarship. The event, set for 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Ottumwa High School, will feature entertainment, food, a DJ and performances by the Unity Dance Team. Exhibits from the African American Museum of Iowa will also be on display. Hendred aims to make the fundraiser a celebration with the feel of a block party.