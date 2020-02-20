This weekend offers chances to celebrate art and opportunities to dress up. Take a look at just some of what’s going on in southeast Iowa this weekend.
1. Bless This Dress will be at the Quincy Place Mall Saturday in an effort to make prom more affordable for high school students. About 400 prom dresses will be available for resale, with most ranging from $200-299. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with sales continuing for four weekends. The final sale will run noon to 4 p.m. March 8. Proceeds benefit Team Tiajuana Mexico, a missions organization working to raise funds for their trips. Those wanting to bring dresses in for resale can receive 20 percent commission.
2. Learn how to harvest your own maple syrup with Jefferson County Conservation. A Backyard Maple Syruping event runs 10-11 a.m. Saturday on the conservation grounds, 2003 Libertyville Road, Fairfield, and participants will be able to tap maple trees to gather sap while learning the maple syrup process from start to finish. The program includes a short hike, and attendees are advised to dress appropriately. For more information, visit the Backyard Maple Syruping event page on Facebook.
3. Head “Under the Sea” for Ottumwa Christian School’s Daddy-Daughter Dance. The event, which is open to the public, runs 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the school, 438 McKinley Ave., and features a DJ, a pizza dinner and a drink. Girls pre-k and up are invited to bring their dads or other special male guests. Tickets are $25 per couple (one dad and one daughter) and $5 for each additional daughter; they can be purchased at the school. For more information, call 641-799-7671.
4. The annual Battle of the Brushes returns this weekend as artists compete to create a painting in just 90 minutes, splitting the event’s proceeds with the Ottumwa Area Arts Council. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hotel Ottumwa. Judges will evaluate each piece before declaring a winner. Once judging is complete, each of the paintings is auctioned off. The artists receive half of the winning bid, while the Ottumwa Area Arts Council receives the other half. A dessert auction at the competition will direct all of its funds to the council. Tickets are $5 in advance and are available at Hotel Ottumwa and M&J Art and Frame Gallery. Tickets are $7 at the door.
5. Sunday will be a celebration of art at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. The Fairfield Art Association will be hosting its celebration of art and exhibiting artists from 2-4 p.m.; the event is open to members, guests and those interested in learning more about local art. At 3 p.m., four paintings will be announced as “Outstanding Art Works” from the collection of work hanging in the main gallery; artists were invited to submit work on a 16-inch by 16-inch canvas in any medium for the competition. Winners will receive cash awards. In addition, up to 25 entries will be selected by the judge, Burlington artist and educator John Bybee, for a traveling exhibit. Selected works will travel for two years around the state beginning in March. Sunday’s celebration will also include an educational critique of each piece of art, and desserts, beverages and a chance to mingle with the artists will also be available.