There are a wide variety of events going on this weekend, ranging from community promotions to arena rock, agriculture and exploring past life experiences.
1. Jump-start your weekend by helping the Ottumwa Conventions & Visitors Bureau promote Ottumwa. A promotional video, aimed at attracting meetings and conferences to Ottumwa, is nearing completion. Final filming is slated for 9 a.m. Friday at Bridge View Center. The CVB is looking for volunteers to help film the lobby, breakout rooms and theater to make them look how they would at a real conference. Filming is expected to last until 10:30 a.m. Prior to the shoot, Annette Wittrock of the Wapello County Conservation Board will give a short presentation on winter birds and bird counts at 8:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be served to volunteers, and dress should be business-casual. For more information, contact Andy Wartenberg, CVB executive director, at 641-684-4303 or awartenberg@greaterottumwacvb.org.
2. The Davis County Cattlemen’s Association Banquet, featuring Corbitt Wall, is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bridge View Center. The event is open to the public as Wall share’s information on the cattle industry. A ticket purchase includes a steak sandwich meal; tickets can be purchased at BVC, Bloomfield Livestock Market, Lynch Realty, Inc. or and D.C. Cattlemen’s board member. They can also be purchased from the group’s Facebook page for an increased processing fee.
3. Hairball returns to Bridge View Center this weekend as the show celebrates its 20th year. The two-hour event pays homage to the biggest arena acts in the world, including Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith and more. The production features effects such as smoke, fire and bombs on top of fan reaction. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and tickets can be purchased at the Bridge View Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.
4. Heartland Humane Society is changing its hours this weekend on a trial basis, so there’s plenty of time to bring the family out to visit with the HHS dogs and cats. After input from “shelter friends,” the board has decided to open from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays in addition to the same hours Saturdays for a six-week trial. They will instead be closed on Wednesdays, bringing the hours to noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sundays with the shelter being closed Mondays and Wednesdays. For more information, call HHS at 641-682-1228.
5. Head over to Fairfield Saturday for a unique experience. A Group Past Life Regression Session will run from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Revelations Cafe. Billy Hunter will open by explaining the techniques used and then take the group on a journey back in time, first to childhood memories, with the goal of eventually reaching the womb and more. A donation is requested to participate. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.