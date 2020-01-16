As the temperatures drop this weekend, activities are picking up. There’s a full slate of events at Bridge View Center this weekend, plus opportunities to help keep yourself or your pet a bit safer.
1. Spend your Friday night with Grammy Award-winner Dwight Yoakam at Bridge View Center. The country artist is performing at 8 p.m. in the Expo Hall. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums with 12 gold and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 hitting the top 10. For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.
2. Women ages 12 and over are invited to join the Women’s Self-Defense Seminar from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Guardian Jiujitsu and Judo, 615 E. Pennsylvania Ave. Participants will learn the four phases of an attack and how to respond at each phase. The session will also include the teaching and practice of defensive techniques. Tickets are available at guardianjiujitsu.sites.zenplanner.com. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook Page.
3. Settle in for “the tastiest two hours in Ottumwa” Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop in at Bridge View Center for 25 Men Who Can Cook, now in its ninth year. The event is a fundraiser for the Ottumwa Symphony, and your ticket allows you to sample as Manny offerings as you like and vote for your favorite. This year’s contest features both hobby and professional chefs. Advance tickets are available at Bridge View Center, from the chefs and from members of the symphony board. They are also available at the door for an increased rate. For more information, contact Bob Morrissey at 641-680-7685 or b.morrissey@mchsi.com.
4. Noah’s Ark Animal Foundation in Fairfield is hosting a microchip and vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is open to the public and offers micro-chipping by a licensed veterinarian for $25. Rabies and yearly vaccinations for dogs and cats will be available for $15 each, and toenail trims will also be available for a fee.
The clinic will be held at Noah’s Ark, 1986 Gear Ave., Fairfield, with all proceeds going toward the organization.
5. Wapello County Pheasants Forever is hosting its 33rd annual membership and fundraising banquet from 5-11 p.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center. The event has allowed the chapter to invest more that $250,000 into habitat enhancement, youth education and program development projects around Wapello County. For more information, contact Jake Lewis at 641-682-8117 or jakelewis@pcsia.net.