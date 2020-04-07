Thinking outside the box

FAIRFIELD — The streets around the Fairfield Public Library are lonely to traffic, the occasional car pulls up to the front entrance to receive reading materials from a staff member.
It’s not how a library is supposed to operate under normal conditions. But it’s the only choice Rebecca Johnson has.
“You miss the interactions with patrons day to day. We call it a ‘reader advisory service,’” said Johnson, the library’s director. “You miss saying, ‘Boy, I really enjoy that book’ to people. It’s a teachable moment, because if they like a book, you can recommend something similar.”
Most of those recommendations are on hold for now as the library deals with closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the library has soldiered on despite having to tweak some of its services.
For instance, the first call to the library is greeted by a message about the curbside service being offered Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. After tapping an extension number, patrons are told of instructions regarding the service, from how to request materials to calling to say they’ve arrived. Patrons must remain in their vehicle as a staff member brings the materials.
It’s a monotonous process, but one that has proven successful under the circumstances, Johnson said.
“We have 50 vehicles on a Monday and 50 on a Friday,” she said. “We get about 35 the other days. We really didn’t know what to expect, but have 50 vehicles in a day seems like a lot.”
Returned materials are disinfected and quarantined for three full days, said Johnson, who admitted she’s been conservative when it comes to recommendations from the American Library Association, which recommended 24-48 hours.
Still, once the library received the order to close its doors from the state, staff members had little time to determine how to continue providing library services. They implemented the quarantine of materials and social distancing guidelines the first day; the rest has been trial-and-error.
“We’ve experimented and tried new things. Having Zoom meetings with our book clubs has been an option,” Johnson said. “We might try some video meetings. It’s a learning curve right now. If we feel something doesn’t work, we’ll try another.
“We’ve started some new routines, but the emphasis is always safety,” she said. “We have to keep trying to find ways to deliver services to people.”
The youth services have also been affected. Instead of seeing kids on a daily basis in the library, youth services librarian Afton Pedrick has had to use social media as a tool to connect with kids.
Even with the library closed and people at home, Johnson hasn’t noticed an abnormal uptick in downloadable books through the program Bridges. Though wait lists can be long for a downloadable book, it is the most immediate form of checking out a book.
“Year after year we’ve seen steady and gradual increases in usage of downloadable books,” she said. “Many people like the portability and convenience of that. That option is there for those who are comfortable with the technology side.”
Still, the library will continue to do its job, whether or not the doors are open.
“Reading can uplift,” Johnson said. “It can take you to another place and another world. I really think that’s something we need right now.”