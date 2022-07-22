Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.