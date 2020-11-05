OTTUMWA — A district court judge has found Ottumwa woman Kelsie Thomas guilty of involuntary manslaughter in her daughter’s death.
The ruling from Judge Lucy Garmon came Thursday, concluding a bench trial for first-degree murder. It was the second time Thomas faced a trial on the charge, after a jury had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charge.
While the actions of Thomas were horrific, Garmon wrote, they occurred without malice aforethought before the killing, a key component required for a first-degree murder conviction.
In her ruling, Gamon wrote, “The evidence in no way suggests that [Thomas] set out on July 19, 2018, with the purpose of harming or killing her child. There is no evidence that she deliberated even for a moment about doing so. In her interview with DCI Special Agent Schnitker, [Thomas] stated over and over that she loved C.C. and never had a plan to harm her. The Court finds Defendant’s statements in this regard to be very credible.”
Thomas was charged with first-degree murder after the 2018 death of her five-year-old daughter Cloe Chandler. Prosecutors said Thomas strangled her daughter to death with a pair of pajamas. Thomas told police that Chandler accidentally hung herself, but later confessed to the killing to police.
After a jury in March failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the most serious charge, Thomas waived her right to a trial by jury.
Involuntary manslaughter is a class D felony in Iowa, and is punishable by up to five years in prison. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 4.
