OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Corrections has released from prison an Ottumwa woman responsible for her daughter's death, one day after she arrived there.
Kelsie Thomas was sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for time served, following her conviction of involuntary manslaughter. She had served more than two years in jail awaiting adjudication.
Judge Lucy Gamon ruled that Thomas' actions led to the 2018 death of her 5-year-old daughter Cloe Chandler. However, Gamon ruled Thomas did not kill Chandler with pre-meditation; thus, she dropped the charge from first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter.
In Iowa, a life sentence is mandatory on a first-degree murder conviction. Gamon's ruling dropped the charge to a class D felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Thomas was sent to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville on Jan. 13. She was released a day later.
Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff said the Legislature has granted the Iowa Department of Corrections "the authority to deem her five-year sentence as served."
He said his office is unhappy with the decision, but without a change in the law, "county prosecutors have no real way of challenging these outcomes."
Authorities charged Thomas with first-degree murder in July 2018. A Wapello County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict last March, setting up a retrial in October. Thomas waived her right to a jury trial, meaning Gamon heard the evidence and came to a verdict.
That verdict came down in November when Gamon ruled that Thomas' actions were in “a fit of anger and frustration." This meant her actions did not fit the legal requirements to be found guilty of first- or second-degree murder. Thus, Gamon entered a conviction for involuntary manslaughter, which does not require pre-meditation as an element the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt.
An autopsy ruled Chandler's death strangulation. Thomas originally told investigators that Chandler hanged herself on a pair of pajamas while playing. Thomas later admitted to investigators that she killed Chandler. The confession, Gamon ruled, was the story that made the most sense based on the evidence.
“Kelsie’s explanation of how she killed her daughter provides the only reasonable explanation of her daughter’s death,” Gamon wrote in her November ruling. “Kelsie’s description matches both the medical evidence from the autopsy and physical evidence found at the scene. No one would know better than Kelsie how [Chandler’s] death occurred.”
Thomas also faced a charge of child endangerment at the original trial last March, but a jury acquitted her of that charge.