OTTUMWA — The mother a judge said was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in her daughter's death is seeking clarification.
Attorneys for Kelsie Thomas questioned whether she could be found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter, as Judge Lucy Gamon had ruled in November.
Lawyers argue that the statute for the charge, a class D felony, is that the actions that caused the death to occur "during the commission of a public offense other than a forcible felony or an escape," according to court filings.
In a filing last week, they argue that because Gamon's opinion didn't specify an offense, then Thomas did not meet all the elements required of the class D felony charge.
Iowa Code also includes involuntary manslaughter that is an aggravated misdemeanor, which does not have the requirement of another offense.
Thomas is requesting clarification on the issue, and a hearing has been set for Jan. 4 at 1:15 p.m.
Prosecutor Ruben Neff said Gamon's order clearly laid out that Thomas was committing an assault in the events leading to the death of Thomas' daughter, Cloe Chandler. "The defendant's motion asserts that this court had not indicated any public offense committed by the defendant. This is untrue," Neff's filing reads.
Gamon ruled in November after a bench trial that Thomas was guilty of involuntary manslaughter because she did not kill her daughter with premeditation. Thomas was facing a second trial on a first-degree murder charge after a jury could not come to a unanimous verdict earlier this year.
Involuntary manslaughter is a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. Thomas has been in jail since July 2018, when she was arrested for the killing. If she had been convicted of first-degree murder, a life sentence would have been mandatory.
Thomas was set to learn her sentence on Jan. 4.
Chandler died July 19, 2018, at the hands of Thomas, Gamon ruled. But, Thomas’ actions were in “a fit of anger and frustration,” and not with malice aforethought.
To justify her finding that Thomas did not kill Chandler with premeditation, Gamon wrote that the record supported that Thomas was a loving and active parent, and that Thomas did not set out that day to kill her daughter.
Gamon wrote that Thomas “acted out of exhaustion, frustration and anger, not out of rational thought. She perceived her life as very stressful. She was desperate to get some sleep. She wasn’t thinking at all about hurting [Chandler], she just wanted [Chandler] to take a nap so that she herself could get some rest.”
Acting in the “heat of passion” doesn’t excuse Thomas’ actions, Gamon said. But “it is not consistent with the ‘malice aforethought’ required for a conviction of first-degree murder.”