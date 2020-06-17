OTTUMWA — Kelsie Thomas’ retrial on murder charges has been pushed back to October.
Jurors acquitted Thomas of child endangerment in March but couldn’t reach a verdict on whether she killed her daughter, Cloe Chandler. Prosecutors immediately said they would retry Thomas on the charge.
Getting to the second trial has been anything but simple. Delays in proceedings are not uncommon. Delays caused by a worldwide pandemic are. Iowa courts postponed all jury proceedings, though that order is expected to lapse later this year. Thomas’ retrial is now set for Oct. 13.
Judge Lucy Gamon ordered the new trial date Tuesday. It appears the defense will make another bid to get the case thrown out before it happens, though. Gamon wrote that the court “is informed that the defendant will be filing a motion to dismiss.”
As it stands now, the final pretrial conference in the case is set for Sept. 28.
In other area cases:
• Wapello County’s former county attorney is asking the court to block his deposition by the current county attorney.
Gary Oldenburger filed a resistance to a motion by County Attorney Reuben Neff for the deposition. Neff said in his filing the deposition could help him determine whether the evidence supports all of the charges filed against Michael Bibby and Dalton Cook. The men face 10 counts of attempted murder connected to an August 2018 shootout with police.
Oldenburger told the court the deposition was not necessary, and that the information Neff is after “could be obtained through voluntary statements.” Both the prosecution and defense are now reviewing Oldenburger’s filing.
• Kendra Hoover’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 31, a little more than a month later than the previous date. Prosecutors said Hoover knowingly left a young girl with a man she knew had sexually abused the child. She reached a plea bargain on the charges in February.