OTTUMWA — Kelsie Thomas’ second murder trial will take place in August.
Thomas is accused of killing her daughter, Cloe Chandler. Jurors acquitted her of child endangerment in a trial earlier this year, but could not reach a verdict on the murder charge.
That trial, which concluded in mid-March, was one of the last conducted in Wapello County before the Iowa Supreme Court ordered a suspension of jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iowa judiciary currently expects criminal jury trials to resume no sooner than July 13. Non-jury proceedings may resumed June 1.
The new trial date is Aug. 18, a little more than a month after cases might resume. It is expected to take seven days.
Thomas’ bid for release due to the pandemic was rejected by the court late last month.
In other area cases:
Timelines for the trial of Ross Thornton and hearings for Ethan Spray are taking shape. Both men have been charged with robbing banks in Keokuk and Jefferson counties.
The new developments focus on the Keokuk County proceedings. Thornton is taking the case to trial, while Spray has accepted a plea agreement. The link between the cases was made explicit in a filing that sought a delay in Spray’s case.
The filing was sought by prosecutors and said the sides need more time to finalize terms. It asked the court to delay Spray’s hearing until “sometime after the trial of Ross Thornton in Keokuk County.”
Thornton’s trial is currently scheduled to begin Oct. 13, a delay of about six months from the previous date.
Prosecutors in Wapello County are seeking habitual offender enhancements against James Galbo, who stands accused of threatening to firebomb Ottumwa Regional Health Center and falsely reporting a bomb at a motel.
Prosecutors pointed to three prior convictions for theft and one arson conviction in support of the motion.