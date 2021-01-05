OTTUMWA — Kelsie Thomas was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after being found responsible for her 5-year-old daughter's death.
Thomas was found guilty by Judge Lucy Gamon of involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony. The maximum sentence for that charge was the one imposed: five years. Thomas was also fined $750 and ordered to pay restitution.
Authorities charged Thomas with first-degree murder following the 2018 death. A Wapello County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in March, setting up a retrial in October. Thomas waived her right to a jury trial, meaning Gamon heard the evidence and came to a verdict.
That verdict was handed down in November after Gamon determined that Thomas’ actions were responsible for her daughter Cloe Chandler’s death, but that the state did not prove she acted with premeditation.
First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Because she believed Thomas’ actions were in “a fit of anger and frustration,” involuntary manslaughter was the more suitable charge to convict Thomas of, Gamon ruled.
Thomas was charged after Chandler was found dead by strangulation. Thomas originally told investigators that Chandler hanged herself on a pair of pajamas while playing. Thomas later admitted to investigators she killed Chandler.
The confession, Gamon ruled, was the story that made the most sense based on the evidence.
“Kelsie’s explanation of how she killed her daughter provides the only reasonable explanation of her daughter’s death,” Gamon wrote. “Kelsie’s description matches both the medical evidence from the autopsy and physical evidence found at the scene. No one would know better than Kelsie how [Chandler’s] death occurred.”
Gamon said Thomas acted out of frustration because Chandler was not behaving, but was remorseful after the assault that led to her daughter’s death.
Leading to that point, Thomas was a loving and active parent, Gamon said. Gamon ruled that Thomas “perceived her life as very stressful. She was desperate to get some sleep. She wasn’t thinking at all about hurting [Chandler], she just wanted [Chandler] to take a nap so that she herself could get some rest.”
Thomas also faced a charge of child endangerment at the original trial last March, but a jury acquitted her of that charge.
The sentence handed down to Thomas also includes credit for time served. Thomas has been in jail since her arrest in July 2018.