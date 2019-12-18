OTTUMWA — The trial of an Ottumwa woman whom authorities say killed her daughter has been rescheduled for next March.
The move delays Kelsie Thomas’ trial by about a month, to March 3, 2020. It was not unexpected. Filings earlier this month indicated there was an unspecified “issue with the scheduled trial date,” which was then Feb. 11.
Thomas was charged in July 2018 with the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Cloe. Emergency responders were called to Thomas’ home in the 100 block of North James Street on July 19, 2018, for a report of an unresponsive child.
Thomas is charged with first-degree murder. The criminal complaint filed after Cloe’s death said Thomas “while committing child endangerment, set in motion a series of events that caused the death of the victim that manifested an extreme indifference to the victim’s life.”
First-degree murder is a Class A felony in Iowa and carries an automatic life sentence upon conviction. Thomas also faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Thomas has pleaded not guilty.
In other area cases:
• Harley Tapley was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of theft. A second theft charge was dismissed, as was a separate case involving charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.
• Filings indicate Dennis Sandfer has reached a plea agreement. Sandifer faces a charge of vehicular homicide in the August 2018 death of Brandon Pruett.
• The court rejected a Davis County man’s request to travel out of state while charges of sexual abuse and kidnapping are pending. Timothy Howell asked for permission to leave Iowa for two trips. A similar request in August was also denied.