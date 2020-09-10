OTTUMWA — When Kelsie Thomas is tried for a second time on charges of first-degree murder in his daughter’s death, it won’t be in front of a jury.
Thomas waived her right to a trial by jury on Thursday, setting the stage for a bench trial with the verdict decided by a judge as she faces a retrial next month.
Thomas was acquitted by a jury in March of child endangerment causing death, a second count in the case against her.
The jury was unable to reach an unanimous verdict on the charge of first-degree murder after a 14-hour deliberation, however. She is scheduled to face a second trial on that charge on Oct. 13.
Police arrested Thomas in July 2018 after her daughter died of strangulation. In court documents, investigators said Thomas told them she found her daughter hanging in a closet inside the family’s home. Investigators do not believe the death was an accident.
In the March trial, her defense told jurors that investigators manipulated Thomas into a confession, while prosecutors said Thomas’ statements were inconsistent from the beginning.