OTTUMWA — If you ask Indian Hills Community College President Matt Thompson, the pain will only be temporary because the bigger picture is much brighter than lumped piles of dirt.
"I think the goal we have is for Indian Hills to be competitive in everything we do," he said Wednesday, discussing the future of the college once all the renovations have been made. "That's from having the best technology for our students, facilities that meet their needs and the businesses and industries we serve.
"When a student walks on campus for the very first time, and they see what we have to offer," he said, "they'll look at it as a place they can be and would love to be."
Thompson gave an update and where things stand on the massive $28 million renovation that will affect the Centerville campus, main campus in Ottumwa and the north campus in Ottumwa. Voters overwhelmingly delivered for the college on a bond referendum in 2021, and Thompson said the college wants to deliver back.
"I think, maybe in 2030, when we look at this, and we've gotten these projects done, I hope we look back and say, 'You know, we did it with the input of the people that were going to be involved, that these were the best projects they could possibly be.
"And that they've made an impact."
Centerville Activity Building
The new facility in Centerville will be the biggest and most massive of the projects within the larger scope of the project. Much of the dirt work was completed over the summer, and the concrete foundation to the 66,000-square foot activity building is beginning to be poured. Precast walls will be built in a matter of weeks for a project that won't open until the fall of 2024.
Nine different contractors have been lined up for the project and bids were approved in October. The overall bid of about $22 million was about $2.5 million less than in July, when the college originally bid the project.
"When you go to that campus right now, you see a really big hole," Thompson chuckled. "We've had a tremendous winter for this project. The weather has been very friendly to staying on target with our initial date. As of right now, we anticipate that we're still on schedule."
The building is replacing eight other buildings that were about 50 years old. All of the programs — industrial maintenance, construction technology, ag sciences, nursing — will be under one roof for the first time.
Still, Thompson knows he's asking a lot of the Centerville students and staff as construction begins.
"You know, you're asking people to be displaced for basically two academic years," he said. "In reality, you start off thinking, 'We're in this together,' and then you live it for a while and it's like, 'Wow, this is going to be a while.' And then you start to see walls go up, and you think, 'OK, it's coming.'
"The people in Centerville have made the best of the current situation because eight buildings were taken down over the summer, and now they're placed in more confined spaces," Thompson said. "Programs are growing and we have more students in Centerville than we did three years ago. Everything is different, and yet people to this point have been excited about what the future holds."
Virtual classrooms
The virtual classrooms in each of the 19 high schools in IHCC's region have been a hit, Thompson said. The classrooms, which started this school year, may have been one of the more overlooked pieces of the project because of their simplicity. The classrooms offer dedicated space within high schools for concurrent enrollment.
In fact, the classrooms had such high anticipation that one high school principal, Kevin Cochran of Moravia, painted and put in new flooring himself over the summer.
"Every school gets to choose where to put us basically, and we take whatever we can possibly get from them," Thompson said. "I think in Chariton, it's a part of their library, and that's acceptable. If you have a conference room, that's great if you provide that space.
"From the beginning, we said to the school districts that if they want to participate with us, and all 19 did, that they would have to identify a space that made sense for them."
Those classrooms also have school district branding and college branding on the same walls.
"The marketing piece is cool," Thompson said.
Criminal Justice Training Center
Of all the building renovation infrastructure that is part of the project, the training center on the north campus will be completed first, as it's scheduled to open in the fall of this year. The college accepted a bid for the project in November, and a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for next week, with construction beginning two weeks after that.
"It's anticipated that by mid-summer, it's done and we're able to get furniture in there. I know our faculty would have to start teaching there this summer, but it's probably going to be August when we have it ready to go," Thompson said. "It's a very straight-forward project because it's an existing space. Our team did some demolition, which saved us some money."
It is hoped that the criminal justice program will continue to grow by adding a multi-purpose training room, evidence lab and a virtual reality training simulator for law enforcement personnel.
Center for Fine Arts
This building, which sets between the Carter and Grandview avenue entrances on the west side of the campus, is expected to be the crown jewel of the college. A glass atrium will lead into a welcome center where students can find assistance, and just create a better aesthetic upon arriving on campus.
Also in the building will be upgrades and improvements to choir and band classrooms, acting and film classrooms. There will be just over 4,000 square feet of new construction, and the entire building will be handicap-accessible.
"People will know that this is the place where they start. It's where people will go to get a campus tour, or some appointment," Thompson said. "We'll have office spaces for some of our administrative staff, plus someone from the admission and advising staff."
Again, Thompson is aware of the challenges the fine arts faculty will face. The college hosts 35 performances a year, and they will have to be moved for one year until the building opens in the fall of 2024, about the same time as the Centerville building.
"We have a tentative start date for renovation and additions for September or October of this year," Thompson said. "We've got quite a bit of design work yet to complete. This will also include a new roof.
"Obviously we're going to disrupt fine arts for a little while, and we're making plans now on where to go with our fall and spring plays. Jennifer Boyenga (fine arts department chair) and her team are kind of talking through what that looks like, and they've got some really good ideas."
In a way, the Center for Fine Arts will be a one-stop shop for students to get their questions answered. Also, an address change for the college will likely happen to reflect that because the current address is the administrative offices, which aren't exactly close to campus.
Student Wellness Center
This will be the final phase of the project, but any construction is not likely to happen for a couple years. Details are sketchy as officials are deciding if they want to add it on to the Hellyer Student Life Center, or have a stand-alone building overlooking the softball and soccer fields.
Also, the college is fundraising on the side to offset some increasing costs. Either way, the center will have more classrooms and labs for a sports medicine program, fitness classroom, locker rooms and a weight and cardio area.
"This is a project we want to do the right way," Thompson said. "My hope is that we've got everything else done, and that's when the student wellness project is likely to be kicked off."
Bringing everyone together
All of the projects will require extensive time to complete and adjustments to be made. Yet, Thompson has never noticed any friction, and has sought input from staff and students as to what they believe will work in these facilities, whether they're around to see them completed or not.
"Some of them will see a building they may never take classes in, but we have talked about how they are a part of what the future of the college is, and how we appreciate they're making the best of a construction zone," Thompson said. "I think they've been tolerant because life is just different. This is something we're going to celebrate with those people as they come back as alumni, to be able to say they were a part of this.
"It doesn't matter what Matt wants the building to be. It's about what students involved in that planning think about what future students want, and staff thinks about what makes the most sense for my program moving forward," he said. "I think that investment gets them on board and excited about what it's going to be."
