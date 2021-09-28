OTTUMWA — Wapello County Supervisor Jerry Parker believes Indian Hills Community College is more than a school.
Which is why he was more than happy to support what could be the college's biggest project ever.
Parker, not one to get behind bond issues, expressed his enthusiasm during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse about IHCC's $28 million bond referendum, which will be on the November ballot. In that measure are major upgrades and renovations to both the Centerville and Ottumwa campuses that will last for decades and take the college into the 21st century, while affecting all 10 counties in the college's region.
"If this were an industry like John Deere, no one would be hesitant at all about supporting it and keeping those employees and that production in the community," Parker said. "But Indian Hills isn't just a school. It's an industry. They don't make nuts and bolts or cars, but they make educated students that are better for the community, and productive when they go out there."
The supervisors listened to the proposed improvements from college president Matt Thompson, who has ventured into larger communities and smaller areas to tout the proposal.
In a sense, Centerville would have almost an entirely new campus by expanding and creating new lab spaces for construction technology, agricultural sciences and welding, as well as updating classrooms for nursing, science and general education, and improving efficiency in food service, library and academic support services.
Buildings on the Centerville campus are 50 years old, and need to be replaced. In all, there would be over 58,000 square feet of new construction on the campus.
In Ottumwa, three major enhancements would be made — a new wellness center attached to the Tom Arnold Net Center, a criminal justice training center on the North Campus, and updates and improvements to the center of fine arts. The auditorium was updated in 2004, but the rest of the building has been untouched since 1961, when the building was constructed.
Also, the college would be establishing virtual classrooms for schools in the region that might be a bit out of reach from a campus and have less access.
Thompson noted that the college is one of only three community colleges in the state to see increased enrollment this year (3.2%), and it needs to build on that momentum. He also said families saved $5.3 million last year because of early college credit, and the college "wants to expand that opportunity to do more."
"We're proud of that, and now we're looking at moving forward. We're bringing to voters a number of projects that we feel will help us do that," he said. "It's a very competitive environment, and this affects all 19 schools in our region."
Indian Hills has not passed a bond referendum since 1983, Thompson said. The school brought a referendum to voters in 2016, but it failed.
"We don't come to the voters very often. In fact, if we get this done, I'm probably not going to do this again in my career," he said.
According to a pamphlet the college has distributed, tax increases over the 20-year bond period are minimal:
• From a residential standpoint, taxes would increase by $1.15 per year for assessed property at $10,000, up to $23.04 per year for property at $200,000, or less than $2 per month.
• A commercial tax increase would start at $4.71 per $25,000 of assessed value, to $188.27 on property over $1,000,000.
• Agricultural land would increase $0.15 per acre in the 10 counties. The highest amount in the 10-county area would be $0.35.
When the bond is paid off, the taxes go back down. The taxpayer return on investment is $2.20 for every $1 invested.
"I think it's just like Jerry said. This is a business and it's all about economic development," supervisor Brian Morgan said. "It's not easy to go get an industry; it's far easier to keep that industry here, and that's the important part.
"Number two, these are our hometown kids all around here," Morgan said. "That's what we're invested in, in this whole region. The fact that you're working with these other schools, it's not a strain, because the amount of money saved allows for the ability for kids to work ahead."
Parker agreed.
"This, to me, is a no-brainer," he said. "We have an opportunity here to help an industry that's very productive in the community. I'm a guy, who if you look back over the last 48 years, you don't see support very many bond issues.
"We can't let it fall by the wayside."