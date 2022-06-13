OTTUMWA — Three contestants will vie for the title of 2022 Wapello County Fair Queen when the fair kicks off Wednesday.
Either Kaityn Marissa Baeza, Victoria Sherwood and Alexis Lay, all of Ottumwa, will be crowned the first night of the fair at the Wapello County Fairgrounds in Eldon, with the winner headed to Des Moines for the Iowa State Fair Queen contest.
All three are Ottumwa High School students, and any contestant between 16 and 21 is eligible to compete. There are also several Little Miss contestants in this year's fair, all between the ages of 6-8.
Kaitlyn Marissa Baeza
Baeza is highly involved her in community when it comes to church and religious activities, but also in an after-school program called "Al Exito," which prepares, supports and positions Latinos as leaders by focusing on college readiness and civic engagement.
Baeza also is a superb student, carrying a 4.0 grade point average for the past three years. She received honorable mention for the Youth Iowa Character Award in 2019 for volunteering hours and helping achieve biliteracy at the high school.
Baeza hopes to attend a four-year college and major in industrial engineering.
Asked how she can live up to the high standards of being a fair queen, Baeza said:
"I feel confident I'd be a good role model not only for the Little Miss Wapello contestants, but for others as well. I would be reliable, trustworthy and committed to the events. I have shown this in all my extracurricular activities through teamwork."
Victoria Sherwood
Like Baeza, Sherwood is highly involved in the community, as is beginning her third year as a lifeguard at The Beach Ottumwa. Sherwood is a former Little Miss winner and was the Iowa Junior Princess in 2014.
While Sherwood is involved in church activities and assisting with various fundraisers, she has a passion for the water, whether it is privately teaching swimming lessons or fishing with her family. Her past with former fair queens is extensive, as she's had her picture taken with each of them since she was 6 months old.
Asked how she would uphold the standards of being a fair queen, Sherwood's answer was simple:
"I'm constantly setting goals for myself to reach. Every day I have the standards to be positive and productive, and I'm able to surround myself with uplifting friends and try to create a healthy environment."
Sherwood plans to attend a four-year university to become a marine biologist to study sea life.
Alexis Lay
Lay has a passion for cheerleading, as she helps coach the Evans Middle School cheerleaders and has been a varsity cheerleader. She also takes price in helping those in need her community.
She believes it's important for younger children to have self-confidence.
"One of the ways I can help represent Wapello County is to encourage our younger generation to have life goals, stronger education and fulfill any dreams they may have," she said.
Lay plans to go to cosmetology school to open her own salon in the future.
The Little Miss constants are the following: Presleigh Speath, Kamber Riegel, Brynnlee Elder, Aftyn Bland, Kaizley McDaniel, Aspen Clark, Lillyanna Amburn, Maxley Snyder, Aspynn Carrasco, Shaydin Clark, Elle Short, Lennox DenHartog, Berkley Smith, Scarlett Smith, Brynleigh Ransford, Brystol Ransford, Ava Wenke, Olivia Wenke, Aleeah Brown, Meah Phillips, Sofia Pilcher.
The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday.