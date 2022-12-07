A special election will be held Jan. 10 to determine who will fill a pair of vacant seats on the Eddyville City Council.
James A. Sutton, Laura Johnson and Wade Francis are running for the seats.
Early voting will begin Dec. 21 and end on Jan. 9. If voters would like an absentee ballot mailed to them, they must submit a written absentee ballot request by Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. to the Wapello County Auditor's Office.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot is Election Day at 8 p.m., and postmarks do not count. The auditor's office will be closed Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
For more information, contact Kelly Spurgeon or Danielle Weller at (641) 683-0020 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.