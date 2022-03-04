ROME — A construction zone crash in western Henry County Friday injured two Ottumwa men and a Fairfield woman.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred at 1:26 a.m. Friday on Highway 34 eastbound at mile marker 226, which is near the small town of Rome and about 5.8 miles west of Mount Pleasant.
According to the preliminary crash report, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Heather Brown, of Fairfield, was traveling the wrong direction in a construction zone. The vehicle collided head-on with a 2008 Ford F350 driven by 55-year-old Alan Frederick, of Ottumwa. The Elantra then collided with a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 75-year-old Edward Grade, of Ottumwa.
Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Brown and Grade were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by air ambulance. Fredrick was transported to Henry County Health Center in Mount Pleasant by ground ambulance. The extent of the three people's injuries weren't released, nor were their current conditions.
The crash remains under investigation.