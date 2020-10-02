OTTUMWA — A single-vehicle roll over near the Ottumwa Airport resulted in injuries to three teens Thursday.
The Iowa State Patrol said 16-year-old Sasha Jade Garman, of Eddyville, was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion on Airport Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest on its top, they said.
Joey Boyer, 18, of Ottumwa, was transported by medical helicopter to MercyOne Des Moines hospital. Garman and another passenger, Alleah Marie Wyers, 16, of Hedrick, were transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center by ground ambulance.
The crash was reported at 6:39 p.m. Thursday on Airport Road, south of 140th Avenue.