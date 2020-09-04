OTTUMWA — Local officials reported Friday that three more residents of Wapello County have died from the COVID-19 disease.
The Wapello County Public Health Department said Friday that two individuals between the ages of 61 and 80 years old died, as well as another over the age of 81 years old.
That increases the total death toll in the county to 53 since the pandemic began.
There were 1,183 new confirmed cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus reported in state data Friday morning.
The state reported three new deaths statewide, and there were 477 new recoveries reported in Iowa Friday and 7,632.
The top-five counties in terms of new cases between Thursday and Friday were Polk (152), Johnson (132), Story (93), Black Hawk (60) and Woodbury (46).
In Wapello County, state data indicated an increase of 11 cases. There were four new cases reported in Monroe, three in Van Buren, one in Appanoose and one in Davis County. The total in Jefferson County decreased by one, generally a sign a case was misidentified as a Van Buren County resident.
The numbers represent the change in various totals reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
Wapello County’s 14-day positivity rate fell slightly in the last 24 hours, now at 11.7%.
The Ottumwa Community School District reported some students are no longer under quarantine due to COVID-19, district-wide. On Friday, the school district reported 89 students are presently under quarantine, which is 11 less than what they reported Thursday. There were no new positive cases to report from the district on Friday, according to their data.
The middle school and high school have the greatest numbers quarantined. Evans Middle School has one confirmed case of COVID-19 and 42 students quarantined, while Ottumwa High School has one confirmed case and 35 quarantined.
There are eight students in quarantine at Eisenhower Elementary School, two at Horace Mann and Wilson Elementary, and one each at the James and Liberty elementary schools, as of Friday.
Case growth at the Good Samaritan long-term care nursing home facility has slowed, with just two new positive tests reported since Aug. 26. There are currently 13 active cases among residents there.
Officials at the nursing home shared an update with the Ottumwa Courier Friday morning, reporting that five more residents have died since the last update for a total of 19. In total, 62 residents have tested positive and so far 30 have recovered, they said. Of the 20 employees who have tested positive at the facility, 17 have recovered.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.