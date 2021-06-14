ELDON — Three young Wapello County women are vying for the fair crown this week.
The Wapello County Fair officially opens on Wednesday, with the queen and little miss contests beginning at 7 p.m. at Wapello Hall.
Those competing for the title of Wapello County Fair Queen include Shaelyn Rupe, Macy Duff and Victoria Sherwood.
Rupe, of Ottumwa, is the daughter of Chasity and Kenny Rupe. She just completed her senior year at Cardinal Schools, and plans to attend the dental assisting program at Indian Hills Community College. She has volunteered at school blood drives, and with youth athletics, displaying Memorial flags, the Girl Scouts and community clean up days. At school, she participated in softball, basketball, track, speech, school musical and student council. Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends, social networking and being on the water in the summertime.
Duff, of Ottumwa, is the daughter of Lisa and Cliff Duff. She just completed her freshman year at Indian Hills Community College, and plans to attend Grand View University in the fall to continue on an elementary education track. She has been a 4-H club leader in Wapello County, and has assisted with the Clover Kids After School Program, vacation Bible school, Sunday school, mission trips, Haunted Mayhem and Enchanted Forest with Wapello County 4-H, The Bridge Christmas Store and Blessing Soups Kitchen/Bakeshop. Activities in school include IHCC gameday cheer squad and competition cheer squad. Her hobbies include being active in the community, being around family, baking, mentoring students, and teaching others to do new hairstyles.
Sherwood, of Ottumwa, is the daughter of Travis and Sherry Sherwood. She recently completed her sophomore year at Ottumwa High School and her future goal is to specialize in Marine biology. She is in her second year of lifeguarding at The Beach Ottumwa, and is currently active in her church group where she participates in community service projects and fundraisers. Activities in school include volleyball and talent search. Her hobbies include swimming and giving lessons to kids at The Beach Ottumwa, as well as hanging out with her little sister and getting Starbucks together.
There are four young girls participating for the title of Little Miss. They are Shaydin Clark, daughter of Dustin and Sheena Clark; Maxley Snyder, daughter of Nick and Stefany Snyder; Skyler Slater, daughter of Courtney Monohon and Colt Slater; and Kamber Riegel, daughter of Katie Streeby and Jason Riegel.