OTTUMWA — As daylight saving time hits this weekend, the Ottumwa Fire Department is reminding residents to change or check their detector batteries.
New batteries should be installed at least once a year, but the department says the time change is a greater reminder to make sure batteries are fresh. Alarms should also be tested monthly. Chirping alarms need immediate battery replacement.
Alarms equipped with a 10-year lithium battery, the alarm should be tested to ensure proper operations. It’s also a good time to practice your home fire evacuation plan.
Alarms should be replaced every year, and a manufacture date should be on the device. If in need of assistance with replacement or installation, or for any questions on smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, call the OFD at 641-683-0667 ext. 4.