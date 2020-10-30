OTTUMWA — There’s more to Halloween night this year than trick-or-treaters flitting from house to house in search of candy under the full moon.
It also marks the end of Daylight Savings Time. The official change is at 2 a.m. Sunday, but most people will set their clocks back one hour Saturday night before going to bed. The change to standard time means it will be lighter in the morning and darker earlier in the evening.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time. Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 14.
According to a poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth, but there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.
However, the Ottumwa Fire Department is asking the residents to use the time change as a reminder to perform an important home safety task: changing the batteries in your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
All residents are encouraged to check their smoke detector monthly and change the batteries at least twice a year, or when the detector makes the “chirping” noise, indicating a low battery. The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) also recommends that residences should have one smoke detector per floor and one in each sleeping area.
OFD Deputy Chief Cory Benge also advises residents to check the manufacturer’s dates on detectors; those more than 10 years old should be replaced.
Those in need of a smoke detector or in assistance of changing the batteries can contact the Ottumwa Fire Department at 641-683-0667 ext. 4 to inquire about the free smoke detector program.