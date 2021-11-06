OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department is reminding residents that Daylight Saving Time is not just a time to turn back clocks, but also time to change the batteries in their home's smoke detectors.
Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. Clocks will move back one hour.
The Ottumwa Fire Department says all residents are encouraged to check their smoke detector monthly and change the batteries at least twice a year, or when the detector makes the “chirping” noise, indicating a low battery. The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) also recommends that residences should have one smoke detector per floor and one in each sleeping area.
The Ottumwa Fire Department has a free smoke detector program. The program is donation funded and people can contact the department about the requirements. The Ottumwa Fire Department also has assistance available for people who have detectors but are physically unable to set them up or if they have batteries, but are not physically able to change them out. Personnel can come to people’s homes and help install or change the batteries in the detectors. For further information contact the Ottumwa Fire Department at 641-683-0667, Ext. 4.
Ottumwa Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Cory Benge also advised people to check the manufacturer’s dates on their detectors and advises replacing them if they are over 10 years old. A national survey conducted by the NFPA shows that nine out of 10 Americans don’t know how often smoke alarms need to be replaced. Benge said when installing detectors, it is best practice to put one in each bedroom and one outside the bedroom area as well as one on each level of the home, including basements and attics if those are in the home.